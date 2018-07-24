Get Ready For The Triton Poker Series Jeju On July 23

It seems that the game of poker has taken over the world; No matter which part of the globe you set your eyes on, you’ll find amazing opportunities to participate in what is touted as one of the most spectacular card games- poker! Therefore, with absolutely no reason to stay behind, Jeju Landing Casino in South Korea is all prepped up to welcome the Triton Poker Series and some amazing high-stakes short-deck and No Limit Hold’em action it brings along, from July 23 to August 1 of 2018.

The Star Factor

Yes, of course, it’s going to be a star-studded affair with poker stalwart like Phil Ivey attending the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series Jeju. Ivey’s illustrious career also boasts of a Triton event win during the last Triton Poker festival in Montenegro. Well, the list of poker machos attending the Triton Series Jeju includes the likes of Tom Dwan, Dan Cates, Rui Cao, Paul Phua, and partypoker ambassadors Fedor Holz and Jason Koon.

10 Days Of The Triton

As always, the Triton festival will feature five huge events. Three short-deck poker events where twos through fives are removed from the decks with altered hand rankings and two no-limit hold'em events. The 10-day Triton festival promises unmatched entertainment to players and fans alike. Live streaming, access to viewing the hole cards, and expert commentary by Randy Lew, Lex Veldhuis and Chen An Lin-The Triton Series Jeju has it all!

Famous player Jason Koon is all in for the Triton Series and this is what he had to say in praise.

“I have been good buddies with Paul (Phua) and Richard (Yong) for quite some time and love what they're doing. These guys don't play around. They put on big events, big tournaments and they treat players well. I am excited to go to Jeju. Bianca and I intend to get over there, do some leisure things, and win a couple of tournaments.”

The Triton Poker Super High Roller Series Jeju Schedule

