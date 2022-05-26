Get Ready for The Biggest Poker Championship - IOPC June '22!

Come June 2022, India’s biggest and most extravagant online poker championship will be held on these shores. The Indian Online Poker Championship (IOPC) will be in its 13th edition.

The tournament will begin from 2nd June and will run till 19th of June 2022 on AIO Games. If you did not know - IOPC is one of the biggest and largest poker tournaments ever held across India.

Some of the biggest poker players, professionals & recreational ones, flock to the venue to try their hand at some of the biggest GTDs assembled.

What's the schedule of IOPC 2022 like?

Visit the AIO Games app or www.aio.games/iopc-poker-schedule to know all the fixtures.

Highlight Event of IOPC 2022

IOPC 2022 introduces its 13th edition and moreover, it guarantees 33 Cr prizepool across 132 Tournaments & over 1000 satellites, leaderboards, freerolls & some giveaways as well. One of the major talking points of the event will be highly anticipated Main Event *The Crown* that will host ₹4 CR GTD. Now, that's some BIG MOOLAH! The Player of the Series will be awarded ₹30 Lakh. The Leaderboard competition will also see ₹1 Lakh cash prize to the winners who grab the top 5 spots.

Qualifiers:

Win tickets to 4 tournaments worth 1 Crore+ of the biggest ever IOPC for just Rs 49 and move one step closer to becoming a legend of online poker. Starts 20th May to 18th June daily at 2:30 PM and 9:30 PM.

Freerolls:

A 25-seat GTD Freeroll will be enabled at the 13th edition of IOPC. This event will see poker players get a chance to win tickets to the IOPC Tournaments worth 1.2 CR GTD! The freeroll is already underway (15th May start) & will go on till 12th June, starting at 9:00 PM.

IOPC Launch Party – Battle for ₹15 Lakh

The Indian Online Poker Championship kicks-starts with the Launch Party event that will see players fight it out for the 15 Lakh GTD cash prize! The event is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM and end at 3:00 PM.

It must be a thrilling experience to learn about Poker’s biggest tournament festival. If you have not registered yet, download or launch the AIO Games app now to register in the tournament.

Link - https://aiogames.onelink.me/61Uj/sportskeeda

