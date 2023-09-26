Greatest of All Tournaments (GOAT) is back with its 2nd edition on PokerBaazi

Poker has seen an unprecedented rise in India over the past few years. This increase in popularity of the game has fueled the rise of many online platforms that allow players to participate in matches and tournaments where they can play poker and also earn money by doing so.

Amongst all the platforms available, PokerBaazi stands out. Not only does the platform have an interface that is very user friendly, it’s also secure. Irrespective of their experience in the field of online Poker, both new players and veterans can enjoy the game on PokerBaazi without worrying about loss of data, and other personal information.

This year, PokerBaazi’s Single biggest tournament, the Greatest of All Tournaments (GOAT) will be returning for its second edition. Apart from the prizes, winners will also take along with them the experience and the glory associated with winning such a big tournament.

Everything you need to know about PokerBaazi's GOAT

Being the single biggest tournament, PokerBaazi’s GOAT has a prize pool of a whopping 10 Cr. Individuals who finish in first, second, and third place will receive 2 Cr, 1 Cr, and 50 lacs, respectively.

With only a few days remaining in the event to kick off, here’s what Navkiran Singh, the Founder & CEO of Baazi Games had to say:

"Poker in India has reached an Influx point from where we can see it going and growing above and beyond. It is interesting to see how Indians adapted, learned and have been playing poker actively for the last couple of years. We see a rising number of players taking up poker professionally and there's nothing better that makes us happier at this point.”

There are two very simple ways to sign up for the tournament. You can either purchase an entry ticket to the tournament for INR 5500/-. Alternatively, you can also make your way to the final table by participating and winning multiple satellite tournaments on the app. The buy-ins for these tournaments starts as low as Re 1/-.

While the organizers reserve the right to change the timings of the tournament, the tentative schedule is as follows:

September 28:

GOAT 10 CR GTD Qualifier 1 (RE)

September 29:

GOAT 10 CR GTD Qualifier 2 (RE)

September 30:

GOAT 10 CR GTD Qualifier 3 (RE)

October 1:

GOAT 10 CR GTD Qualifier 4 (RE)

October 2:

GOAT 10 CR GTD Qualifier 5 (RE)

October 3:

GOAT 10 CR GTD Qualifier 6 (RE)

October 4:

GOAT 10 CR GTD Qualifier 7 (RE)

October 5:

GOAT 10 CR GTD Qualifier 8 (RE)

October 6:

GOAT 10 CR GTD Qualifier 9 (RE)

October 7:

GOAT 10 CR GTD Qualifier 10 (RE)

October 8:

GOAT 10 CR GTD Qualifier 11 (RE)

GOAT 10 CR GTD Qualifier 12 (Turbo-RE)

October 9:

GOAT 10 CR GTD (Final)

For more details about the tournament including the official terms and conditions, players can visit the official PokerBaazi website here.

This year’s GOAT has the potential to be bigger than last year. Competing for a total prize of 7.2 Cr last year, the top three spots were claimed by Kumar Chandra Rohit, Puneet Sachan and Anmol Mehta respectively. Last year’s tournament saw around 7200 participants. Considering the prize pool that this years PokerBaazi GOAT has to offer, more participants are expected to enter the tournament.