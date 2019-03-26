Guillaume Nolet Wins $300,000 In $10,300 High-Roller At PartyPoker LIVE Rio

The PartyPoker LIVE is going on in full swing at the Copacabana Palace in Rio. Canada’s Guillaume Nolet won the $10,300 buy-in South America High Roller. There were a total of 97 entries, raising the prize pool close to $1 million.

This was a star-studded event that included the likes of Ema Zajmovic, former WSOP Main Event champ Ryan Riess, who recently broke into the Global Poker Index (GPI) Top 10 and currently resides in ninth place, Anatoly Filatov and Faraz Jaka. Ema Zajmovic had to settle for 11th place when her queens lost to Nolet’s kings. Prior to this, Jeff Gross was the last one to go at the end of the previous day, leaving only 11 players on the final day.

The Final Table

A few big names did make it to the table looking for the $300,000 top prize. Reiss had to settle for the eighth place that was one spot higher than his successful run in last season’s MILLIONS UK Main Event.

Faraz Jaka, who won the World Poker Tour (WPT) Season VIII Player of the Year award, had to settle for fifth place. James Romero went down at ninth place while the former European Poker Tour (EPT) Main Event winner, Aliaksei Boika had to settle for tenth place.

Finally, the game came down to a heads-up match between Russia’s Anatoly Filatov and Canada’s Guillaume Nolet. Nolet began with a 2:1 chip lead, and even though Filatov doubled once, he couldn't get the momentum needed and had to settle for the runner-up place.

Filatov had gone ballistic in the past year or so, winning the MILLIONS Sochi Main Event, WPT Sochi High Roller, and crushing online. He also joined as an ambassador at partypoker in March 2017. However, he couldn’t keep the same momentum and had to settle for second place.

Nolet, on the other hand, not only won the $300,000 prize but also took his total earnings to close to $1 million.

Final Table Payouts

Final table payouts

