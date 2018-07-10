Indian Poker Talent Kalyan Chakravarty Ships Event #99: $600 No-Limit Hold ‘em Monster Stack, 2018 DCPS

Indian poker players are showing extraordinary performance on various international felts. When on one hand, our Team India has already made a place for itself in the WSOP Main Event, Kalyan Chakravarty, on the other hand, has taken down The Venetian hosted 2018 DeepStack Championship Poker Series (DCPS) Event #99: $600 No-Limit Hold ‘em Monster Stack $7,50,000 Guarantee, with style. Chakravarty survived the grueling action of three days and finally walked back home with both the title and the top prize money of $1,47,233 (INR 1.01 Crore).

About The Event

The Deepstack felt had witnessed 2,532 entries on Day 1 out of which only 488 made it to Day 2, including Chakravarty. His extraordinary poker skills steered him through Day 2 and he went on to reach the third consecutive day. On the Final Table, Chakravarty outdid all his opponents to attain a massive chip lead and made a place for himself in the finale. In the finale, Chakravarty confronted Brandon Eisen in the heads-up play. Railing Eisen, the Indian poker talent bagged the event.

“It was a very good event with soft fields so I made a very good stack on Day 1 and entered with top few stacks like 2.5 times the average stack for day 2 and it was great grind of 18 hours where most of the time I maintained chip lead and remained to be on top few stacks till the end,” Chakravarthy said, post-event.

Chakravarty also mentioned how grateful he was to his supporters who backed him through thick and thins. “Pulkit, Rishab Jain, Prateek and Adhineth railed me all the time while I was on the final table and I was too tired, so them coming and railing gave a good boost and made me stay alert instead of so long grinding so thanks a lot to all of them,” Chakravarthy added.

Resolution Of The Event

The huge number of entries took the prize pool to $12,91,320 that was divided among the top 279 players.

In the final hours of the event, Chakravarthy and Eisen resumed playing with the blinds at 6,00,000/12,00,000 with the ante of 2,00,000. The heads-up ended, declaring Eisen as the first runner-up while Chakravarthy was the worthy winner. Eisen pocketed $1,46,219 for his efforts.