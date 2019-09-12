India Poker Championship 2019 - Day 1 Highlights

Image Courtesy: Spartan Poker

The Indian Poker Championship, the game’s biggest carnival in the country, kickstarted its 2019 edition on Wednesday, September 11. Featuring some of the biggest poker players from across India, the tournament got off to a rousing start at its grand venue in Goa, the Big Daddy Casino.

After riveting action on day 1, India’s Kavish Kukreja is the only player to have breached the 1-million mark, and his current chip value reads 1.06 million. Siddharth Mudanda follows him closely at 970,000.

The final table, pruned down to just 10, was set early morning on Thursday, with past IPC Main Event champion Mukesh Surana being one of the last few players to exit the tournament. Abhishek Goindi, a past champion himself, had to bow out after busting out in the 23rd position.

Allwyn Saldanha and Prabhakar Che were other names to fall at 5 am. The final hand of the first day saw the ouster of Milesh Jain, bringing an end to his brilliant run. The final table of 9 will resume on Thursday.

For the 10k Freezeout event, there were a massive 437 entries, with each of them paying 10k entry. The total prize pool of INR 43+ Lakh will be split among the top 52 players. The spectrum is wide, running from the minimum cash value at INR 19,100, to a whopping winning prize money of INR 8,80,700.

Complete Payout:

Top 10 Payouts

Actor and TV personality Rannvijay, one of the stars at the main event, was seen in action by the felts during the 10k event. A popular figure on social media, he made his decision to be part of IPC public on Instagram recently, expressing his love for poker.

Image Courtesy: Spartan Poker

Here is how the final 9 looks:

Final 9 Players & The Chip Value