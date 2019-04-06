J88Poker Tour: Chi Hang Wins Main Event; Earns His Ticket To WSOP 2019

Chi Hang

Taiwan is emerging as a place to go to for competitive poker tournament action for a while now. Chinese Texas Hold’em Poker Association (CPT) club in Taipei has been on the front runners contributing to the growth of live poker in the country. The club played host to the Asian Poker Tour (APT) Taiwan from 20th Feb- 3rd March after they hosted the first ever J88Poker Tour last year. The J88Poker Tour came back to the venue for the 2nd time earlier this month.

J88 Poker Tour; 2nd edition

The 2nd edition of the J88 Poker Tour that offered 11 tournaments to play, kicked off on 29th March. Players flew from all over Asia, including Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. The series was a total blast and was awarded total prizes of NT$23 Million (~₹5,14,26,223)

The Main Event, being the headliner had a buy-in of NT$25,000 (~₹55,898) and a prize pool guarantee of NT$5 Million turning out to be quite popular. First three starting flights drew 452 entries and a total prize pool collection of NT$9,562,900 (~₹2,13,81,905), with the NT$5 Million prize pool guarantee being crushed easily. Taiwan’s local Chi Hang took a huge chunk of the prize pool, defeating his heads-up opponent Jin Ho Hong to win the title. Hang won NT$2,152,000 (~₹48,11,705) in prize money, a customized golden bracelet, and his buy-in for the 2019 World Series of Poker (WSOP) $10,000 Main Event!

Chih Ying Liang (Deep Stack Turbo for NT$184,896), Tommy Chao (Short Deck for NT$445,230), Eemil Tuominen (PLO for NT$162,260), Kim Jae Hyuk (Super KO Bounty for NT$507,590), Kuan Lin Li and Tsun Yun (Pair Event for NT$79,200) won titles in side event action.

Topping the poker fest was the NT$88,000 buy-in High Roller where Eemil Tuominen topped a 52-strong field to claim his second title in the series, along with NT$1,432,500 in prize money.

Main Event Recap

The Main Event saw 452 entries being registered through three starting flights (Day 1A – 105, Day 1B – 121, Day 1C – 226) and only 134 (Day 1A – 27, Day 1B – 35, Day 1C – 72) of them were able to play on Day 2. Daniel Tang, Pete Chen, Alan Lau, WSOP bracelet winner Wei Guo Liang, Phachara Wongwichit, Tetsuya Tsuchikawa, and defending champion Chia Jung Liu were a few of the many well-known names to fall before the bubble on Day 2.

J88Pros Jin Tian and Justin Shin couldn’t make it to the final day either.

The money line was breached four hours into play with the simultaneous knockout of two players who ended up sharing the 54th place payout. Mark Gruendemann (19th), Sparrow Cheung (23rd), Eemil Touminen (25th), Jeonggyu Cho (40th), and Edward Yam (45th) managed to make it in the money.

Final Table Chip Counts

Lin Yu Sheng – 2,330,000 Sunny Jung – 1,485,000 Chi Hang – 950,000 Patrick Liang– 935,000 Jin Ho Hong – 850,000 Vincent Li – 795,000 Chen Yu Hung – 665,000 Ray Yik Yin Chiu – 615,000 Wu Chun Hui – 440,000

Leading the nine finalists was Lin Yu Sheng (2,330,000), with Sunny Jung (1,485,000) and Chi Hang (950,000) rounding up the top stacks.

Final Table Recap

After Vincent Li, Sam Chen Yu Hung and Wu Chun Hui ended in 9th and 7th place respectively. it was Sunny Jung who hit the rail next in sixth place after his pocket tens failed to catch up with Liang’s ace-nine that had found an ace on the turn. Lin Yu Sheng then saw Liang shove all in on the board of 10 of Spades, 8 of Diamonds, Jack of Diamonds, Queen of Spades, 8 oh Hearts. Sheng tank-called for his tournament life with Ace of Diamonds, Jack of Clubs only to find Liang holding King of Hearts, 9 of Diamonds for two-pair.

Liang went on to eliminate Ray Yik Yin Chiu in fourth place with his Jack of Clubs, 9 of Clubs dominating Chiu’s King of Spades, 3 of Hearts on the board Ace of Hearts, jack of Hearts, Jack of Spades, 2 of Clubs, 4 of Diamonds.

After losing several hands, Patrick Liang finally moved all in with King of Hearts, 2 of Hearts and found a caller in Hong who held Ace of diamonds, 5 of Hearts. The board offered no help to Liang, and he was eliminated in third place.

The final hand of the heads-up duel between Jin Ho Hong and Hang was dramatic enough. Hong held Queen of Spades, Queen of Clubs and Hang was trailing with 10 of Diamonds, 10 of Spades. Though Hong was ahead through the 9 of Diamonds, 7 of Hearts, 2 of Clubs flop, the 10 of Clubs turn saw Hang hit a set of tens, making the 6 of Diamonds river inconsequential.

Hong ended up in 2nd place finish while Hang became the latest J88Poker Tour Main Event champion!

Final Table Results (NT$)

Chi Hang – NT$ 2,152,000 Jin Ho Hong – NT$ 1,348,500 Patrick Liang – NT$ 832,000 Ray Yik Yin Chiu – NT$ 631,200 Lin Yu Sheng – NT$ 459,100 Sunny Jung – NT$363,500 Wu Chun Hui – NT$ 287,700 Chen Yu Hung – NT$ 239,900 Vincent Li – NT$ 192,100

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!