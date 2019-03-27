×
Jaewook Shin Wins WPT Vietnam High Roller Title After 3-Way Chop

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
Feature
7   //    27 Mar 2019, 14:52 IST

WPT Vietnam 2019 finally came to an end after 11-day long run packed with 15 events. The VND 50,000,000 (₹1.49 Lakhs) buy-in High Roller was the attraction towards the end. There were a total of 212 entries including 39 re-entries over two starting flights that ended with a 3-way chop. Korea’s Jaewook Shin was declared as the champion and won VND 1,91,38,69,000 (₹56.99 Lakhs) in prize money.

Team India At WPT Vietnam

Team India also put up a great show with six players including Kalyan Chakravarthy, Abhinav Iyer, Nikunj Jhunjhunwala, Manoj Pentakota, Yasheel Doddanavar, and Nitin Gupta all reaching Day 2. There were only 54 players left on Day two out of the initial 212 players. The 2018 WPT India Main Event champion Nikunj Jhunjhunwala had the best run, and he finished in 16th place for VND 140,350,000(₹4.17 Lakhs). Nitin Gupta fell in 17th place for VND 140,350,000 (₹4.17 Lakhs). The 2019 APT Vietnam Main Event champion Abhinav Iyer could only make it to the 20th place for VND 112,280,000 (₹3.34 Lakhs). Although, Kalyan Chakravarthy had the most disappointing run as he entered into Day 2 as the overall chip leader holding a huge stack of 16,96,000 but could only manage to reach the 27th place for VND 69,170,000 (₹2.06 Lakhs).

The Final Table

Shin was leading the final table till it came down to last remaining 5 players. Then Edward Yam Chun Ho then took over on the lead. Unfortunately, Benjamin Gonzva had to leave the table in fourth place. At this point, some talks of a 3-way deal started, and the remaining three agreed on the modified payment deal. The new payouts guaranteed Shin VND 1,613,869,000, Lee VND 1,466,314,000, Wongwichit VND 1,430,058,000. After this, Shin eliminated Phachara Wongwichit at the third place and then removed Wai Kiat Lee in the final hand to ship the title and take the biggest piece of the cake.

The Final Table Payouts

Final Table
Final Table

*Denotes the 3-way deal

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
