Jason Koon Takes Down Aria $100k High Roller; Reaching Almost To The $20 Million Mark

After taking down the Aria $100K High roller, Jason Koon has a great chance of reaching the $20 Million mark

Jason Koon has been awing us with his outstanding performance since the beginning of this year and to no surprise, he has made an add-on to his winnings as he took down the Aria $100k High Roller. Adding to his total winnings this year, we observed an astonishing figure of $75,39,163 so far.

Huge congratulations to @JasonKoon for chopping the $100k super high roller for a cool $1,000,000 at the @ariapoker yesterday! He said he would take it down during our podcast Thursday and he did just that. What a run the man is on!! — Joey Ingram (@Joeingram1) May 26, 2018

Koon In 2018

Noticing Jason Koon's 2018 poker journey, one can easily make out that Koon is using all his talent to rope in the maximum possible. From the beginning of the year, he first took down the PCA High Roller in the Bahamas for $4,21,080. Soon after, he secured the runner-up spot in the US Poker Open $25k event for $2,69,500. His spectacular wins at the Super High Roller Bowl China and the partypokerMILLIONS Grand Final in Barcelona prepped him for the Triton Series in Montenegro.

It’s just now sinking. Last week I won the @tritonpoker 1m shortdeck main for 3.66M USD. This pic is half a state of exhaustion and half a state of disbelief. #partypoker pic.twitter.com/AviDD06Mtr — Jason Koon (@JasonKoon) May 22, 2018

Even the novel intricacies of Short Deck poker couldn’t halt Koon’s rise and rise, a 4th spot worth $1,69,936 in the opening tournament followed by yet another victory in the series finale, a monster $35,79,836 ahead of Phil Ivey.

Jason Koon is just 3 million or so behind the likes of celebrated players like Isaac Haxton and Jason Mercier in the all-time money list. Now at this level, Koon might very easily cross the $20million milestone and also crack the top 20 this weekend.