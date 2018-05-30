Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Jason Koon Takes Down Aria $100k High Roller; Reaching Almost To The $20 Million Mark

After taking down the Aria $100K High roller, Jason Koon has a great chance of reaching the $20 Million mark

PokerShots
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News 30 May 2018, 16:47 IST
Jason Koon Takes Down Aria $100k High Roller
Jason Koon Takes Down Aria $100k High Roller

Jason Koon has been awing us with his outstanding performance since the beginning of this year and to no surprise, he has made an add-on to his winnings as he took down the Aria $100k High Roller. Adding to his total winnings this year, we observed an astonishing figure of $75,39,163 so far.


 Koon In 2018

Noticing Jason Koon's 2018 poker journey, one can easily make out that Koon is using all his talent to rope in the maximum possible. From the beginning of the year, he first took down the PCA High Roller in the Bahamas for $4,21,080. Soon after, he secured the runner-up spot in the US Poker Open $25k event for $2,69,500. His spectacular wins at the  Super High Roller Bowl China and the partypokerMILLIONS Grand Final in Barcelona prepped him for the  Triton Series in Montenegro.


Even the novel intricacies of Short Deck poker couldn’t halt Koon’s rise and rise, a 4th spot worth $1,69,936 in the opening tournament followed by yet another victory in the series finale, a monster $35,79,836 ahead of Phil Ivey.

Jason Koon is just 3 million or so behind the likes of celebrated players like Isaac Haxton and Jason Mercier in the all-time money list. Now at this level, Koon might very easily cross the $20million milestone and also crack the top 20 this weekend.

