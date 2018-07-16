John Cynn Wins The 2018 WSOP Main Event Championship

Ladies and gentlemen, put your hands together for the 2018 WSOP Main Event World Champion, John Cynn. It was only after beating a field of 7,874 players that Cynn claimed the most prestigious title in the world of poker.

A Memorable Achievement

Reflecting on his achievement, John Cynn said, "I do like to think that I don't need the money to be happy, but at the same time it's practically going to make things a lot easier. Things I want to do in life, things for my family, and my parents. To my parents this is money that they could have never imagined. It'll definitely be life-changing."

After a spectacular run of hands and 10 hours of grueling heads-up against Tony Miles, Cynn was successful in grabbing the life-changing paycheck of $8.8million and a WSOP gold bracelet. The win, however, is not just the money but, a name that will adorn the walls of the Amazon Room for as long as the Main Event is held here.

The Final Day

The final day started with Miles and Cynn having a ton of chips while Michael Dyer was short with under 20 Big Blinds. Soon, ace-ten of Dyer got dominated by Miles’ ace-jack ending Dyer’s run at the Main Event. It then took ten hours and 199 hands before the heads-up battle declared the winner in Cynn. A close look at the 442nd hand of the final table shows that Cynn flopped trip kings and called a flop bet from Miles who had three-bet preflop. After pairing his eights, Miles went all in at the turn but Cynn called and hence, announced his victory.

The Final Table Results

