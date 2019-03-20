Kalyan Chakravarthy Finishes At 8th Place; WPT Vietnam DeepStacks SHR

PokerShots FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 7 // 20 Mar 2019, 15:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

WPT Vietnam is going on with its DeepStacks tournament at the Pro Poker Club in Ho Chi Minh City. Many events are going on simultaneously, and one of the major attractions of this tournament is 2018 WPTDS Vietnam ME. Dhaval Mudgal will be playing to defend his title this time. Some of the side events that have already ended include the kickoff where the Baadshah Gaming founding CEO Madhav Gupta ran deep and finished 4th for ₹9.36 Lakhs.

WPT Deepstacks SHR

The other highlight of WPT Vietnam DeepStacks was the Super High Roller. It has attracted a total of 61 entries, including 12 re-entries for a buy-in of VND 100 million. Vietnam’s Vu Duc Trung was leading the chip counts among 19 players left on Day 2. Kalyan Chakravarthy, who is India’s high-stakes specialist was 3rd in chip counts at the end of the day. He finally, busted at the 8th place for VND 200,230,000 (₹5.92 Lakhs).

Chakravarthy is a well-known face in India’s poker circuit and has also bagged many major cash prizes in live events including his career-best live cash of $147,233 at the DeepStack Championship Poker Series MonsterStack event. He also has multiple deep run finishes like in Doupai Cup back in last February, WPTDS India HR, etc. With these wins, he is also establishing himself in the international circuits as well.

Many big names participated in the tournament but had to settle without cash prize. This list included India’s Shashank Jain who came in on Day 2 as Indian pro. South Korea’s Lim Yohwan was also a part of the tournament. Thailand’s Phachara Wongwichit was also in the run and was 8th in chip counts at the end of Day 2. The event is still going on as the winner is yet to be decided.

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!