5 Biggest Casino in India | Best Indian Casinos List

If you are looking to explore the best casinos in India, then this list is your start point. In this list of top 5 biggest casinos in India, we have brought to you the best of best from the width and length of the country.

These casinos and groups of casinos not only feature exciting games and have lavish properties but they even offer services like lodging, entertainment and food, which keep guests engaged.

They offer games like Texas Hold'em, Roulette, Baccarat, Slot machines, Rummy, and Teen Patti, attracting players and gaming enthusiasts from all over the world. Places like Goa, Sikkim and Daman attract thousands of players every year to their casinos. These Indian Casinos offer international-level games and entertainment shows.

#5 Deltin Casinos

Deltin is run by Delta Corp. It is a go-to name when it comes to casinos in India. Its flagship casino Deltin Royale is on a yacht moored on the river Mandovi in Panjim, Goa. Deltin Palms, Deltin Suites, Deltin Jaqk, and Deltin Caravela are its other properties in Goa. These make Deltin one of the biggest casinos groups in India. It is known for its grand gaming rooms and state-of-the-art gaming tables and machines.

Deltin Royale features Whiskeys Lounge, Sky Bar, and Vegas Restaurant for players who like to play with a satiated stomach. Deltin offers great top-class drinks, food, ambience and entertainment. They offer games like American Roulette, Texas Hold'em Poker, Indian Flush, Baccarat, Black Jack, Slot Machines, 3-card draw poker, 5-card poker, Mini flush, Casino War, and Money Wheel.

Deltin’s new casino has opened in Daman. The Deltin Daman is a casino resort that hosts 60 thousand square feet of gaming area. It also has a resort that accommodates people who want to live, breathe and wake up to poker. It is one of the most popular Indian casinos.

