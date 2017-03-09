Make your Holi colourful with 5 Lakh Depositor Freeroll tournament

PokerNation has organised a Holi tournament for poker enthusiasts scheduled on 12th March at 10 PM.

by Press Release News 09 Mar 2017, 18:29 IST

The tournament has free entry and is scheduled for March 12

PokerNation, an Essel Group enterprise, proudly presents a special Holi Tournament for poker enthusiasts scheduled on 12th March at 10 PM. Registrations for this vibrant event have already begun.

The INR 5 Lakh Freeroll Holi Special Tournament has free entry. Players must deposit INR 2,500 before 11th March midnight in order to get a free ticket to the 5 Lakhs Depositor Freeroll Tournament. The event is designed to make your Holi weekend enjoyable.

PokerNation consistently offers the best tournaments that are especially suited for poker enthusiasts. Free entry tournaments such as this one give users the chance to earn large sums of money without having to make any initial investment.

PokerNation has provided guidelines for this mega-tournament. In order to withdraw the deposited 2500 INR, players need to earn 3750 loyalty points from the time this deposit is successful. In case registered player doesn’t show up in the tournament, he/she will be blinded out as per tournament rules. In case the system is unable to register automatically, players can contact customer support for help.

All winnings are subjected to taxation as per government rules and regulations. Payment of taxes on winnings is the sole responsibility and liability of the winner(s). PokerNation reserves the right to change or cancel the tournament in its entirety or exclude any individual or individuals from participation without prior notice, if it determines at its sole discretion that there are any irregularities or abuses occurring in connection with the promotion.