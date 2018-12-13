×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manuel ‘Sheparentao’ Ruivo bags $2.3 million for winning PartyPoker MILLIONS Online

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
News
7   //    13 Dec 2018, 15:44 IST

Image result for Manuel âSheparentaoâ Ruivo

Portuguese champ Manuel ‘Sheparentao’ Ruivo (registered under the Dutch flag) bagged top prize $2,329,944 for winning the top prize at the record-breaking PartyPoker MILLIONS Online tournament. He achieved this feat by deciding to have a deal with his competitor at the heads-up game, Pim ‘ForMatherRussia’ de Goede.

Briefing of the MILLIONS Online Event

The largest ever multi-table tournament in the history of poker received a total of 4,367 registrations. Aiming to savor a part of the more than $20 million prize pool treat, only 29 of them survived till the final day. The top four were guaranteed at least $1 million.

Additionally, the players who survived until Day 3 were promised at least $65k. The known names who could not make it to the final table included Canadian pro-Christopher‘ Ad_Finem Kruk (11th place for $163,720) and American champ Chance ‘ChanceSeeYou’ Kornuth. 

Among the finalists, it was Portugal’s Pedro ‘Maddonaa’ Marques who got eliminated with the first million of the game, pocketing $1,091,750. He was sent to the rails by Ruivo, his fellow countryman. Until this phase of the game, the players’ stacks were swelling. The table lost ‘Scarmak3r’s presence, shortly after Marques. He made $1,364,688 for securing the third position but the catch here is that he entered the game sparing only $5!

The heads-up duel was halted right after a single hand was dealt. The players decided to have a deal. The original winnings projected were $1,910,563 for the runner-up and $2,729,376 for the winner. As Ruivo had a chip lead, De Goede recommended a chip count deal, which was happily accepted by the former.

Therefore, Ruivo has announced the winner of the biggest online poker tournament, taking home the eye-popping top prize of $2,329,944. De Goede pocketed $2,309,995.

Trivia: Ruivo is the proud successor of Jonathan "sordykrd" Van Fleet, last year’s winner of the MILLIONS Online.

Final Table Results

Advertisement
Final Table Results
Final Table Results

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
Steve Dwyer Claims Partypoker POWERFEST SHR For $896,610
RELATED STORY
Sunday Run-down: Russia’s Anatoly Filatov steals two...
RELATED STORY
PartyPoker LIVE MILLIONS UK Main Event: Angelou Konstas...
RELATED STORY
How Online Poker rooms profit
RELATED STORY
Caribbean Poker Party Announces Filipe Oliveira As Winner...
RELATED STORY
Online vs Offline Poker: Pros and Cons
RELATED STORY
State of Online Poker Market in India: Where is the...
RELATED STORY
All You Need To Know Before Playing Online Real-Money Poker
RELATED STORY
Best Online Poker softwares and why you should use them
RELATED STORY
Online Poker With Real Money: All that you need to know
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us