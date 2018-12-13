Manuel ‘Sheparentao’ Ruivo bags $2.3 million for winning PartyPoker MILLIONS Online

Portuguese champ Manuel ‘Sheparentao’ Ruivo (registered under the Dutch flag) bagged top prize $2,329,944 for winning the top prize at the record-breaking PartyPoker MILLIONS Online tournament. He achieved this feat by deciding to have a deal with his competitor at the heads-up game, Pim ‘ForMatherRussia’ de Goede.

Briefing of the MILLIONS Online Event

The largest ever multi-table tournament in the history of poker received a total of 4,367 registrations. Aiming to savor a part of the more than $20 million prize pool treat, only 29 of them survived till the final day. The top four were guaranteed at least $1 million.

Additionally, the players who survived until Day 3 were promised at least $65k. The known names who could not make it to the final table included Canadian pro-Christopher‘ Ad_Finem Kruk (11th place for $163,720) and American champ Chance ‘ChanceSeeYou’ Kornuth.

Among the finalists, it was Portugal’s Pedro ‘Maddonaa’ Marques who got eliminated with the first million of the game, pocketing $1,091,750. He was sent to the rails by Ruivo, his fellow countryman. Until this phase of the game, the players’ stacks were swelling. The table lost ‘Scarmak3r’s presence, shortly after Marques. He made $1,364,688 for securing the third position but the catch here is that he entered the game sparing only $5!

The heads-up duel was halted right after a single hand was dealt. The players decided to have a deal. The original winnings projected were $1,910,563 for the runner-up and $2,729,376 for the winner. As Ruivo had a chip lead, De Goede recommended a chip count deal, which was happily accepted by the former.

Therefore, Ruivo has announced the winner of the biggest online poker tournament, taking home the eye-popping top prize of $2,329,944. De Goede pocketed $2,309,995.

Trivia: Ruivo is the proud successor of Jonathan "sordykrd" Van Fleet, last year’s winner of the MILLIONS Online.

Final Table Results

