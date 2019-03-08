Maria Ho Wins LAPC $25K High Roller On Her Birthday

Maria Ho defeated the two-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner Kristen Bicknell in a heads up game to win the 2019 L.A. Poker Classic $25,000 buy-in no-limit hold’em high roller title. She earned $276,690 from this, which is her second largest live cash prize-win. Maria still has not been able to improve on her second place finish in a $5,000 event at the 2011 WSOP where she won $540,020. However, She was able to cross the $3 million mark in live tournament earnings which is a remarkable feat.

There were a total of 28 entries that build up to a prize pool of $699,860. The money was to be distributed among the top five finishers. The top three also secured a six-figure payday in the game. Bicknell had to settle as the runner-up, and she was awarded $180,070. However, she also surpassed the $3 million live events earning with her deep run in this event.

There were a lot of big names in the event including Maria's boyfriend Rainer Kempe, Bicknell's beau Alex Foxen, Ali Ismirovic, Manig Loeser, Jake Schindler and Chris ‘Big Huni’ Hunichen. Everyone was aiming at the title, but luck had something else in mind for Maria.

This week has been exceptional for Maria as she won this event on her birthday. While her partner Rainer Kempe also won a $25k High Roller event with almost same payday just two days before this event.

The Final Table

The first one to go in the payout list was Manig Loeser at the fifth place. He was followed by Tamon Nakamura who had to go in the fourth place. The game took an interesting turn when Sean Winter was removed from the table leading to a heads-up battle between the queens of poker Maria Ho and Kristen Bicknell.

Maria defeated Bicknell to win the event and make her birthday a very special one.

Final Table Payouts

