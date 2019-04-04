Martin Kabrhel Crowned WSOP International Circuit Rozvadov €1,700 Main Event Champion

Martin Kabrhel

The new WSOP International Circuit Rozvadov €1,700 Main Event Champion is Martin Kabrhel. He won €190,000, a World Series of Poker Europe Main Event ticket, and the fifth WSOP Circuit Ring for his hand. The Main event had a total of 650 entries that generated a guarantee of close to €1,103,500.

King’s Resort in Rozvadov, the Czech Republic has been the lucky hunting ground for Kabrhel as he has won four rings and two of his previous bracelets here. However, this is his second biggest win till date. The victory will increase his live tournament cash by $8 million out of which more than half has come from WSOP tournaments.

The Final Day

A total of 23 players managed to reach the final day of the event. There were a lot of players with small stacks and hence there were a lot of all-ins and calls. The day was crowded, and there was no break from the excitement.

Both Jakub Oliva and Kabrhel had more than double average in stacks after claiming most of the eliminations to their credit. Finally, a three-way all-in was set up between Philipp Luetkemeier, Robert Skopalik and Jakub Oliva to finalise the final table, with Skopalik emerging victorious.

The Final Table

Kabrhel started the knockouts when he removed Raz Alon and Daniel Smiljkovic at eighth and seventh place respectively. Martin Mulsow was the next one to follow in sixth place. The next one to go was Robert Skopalik, also removed by Kabrhel at fifth place.

Andreas Heider did put up a good fight but was taken out by Oliva at fourth place. However, he couldn’t continue for long and had to go out himself in third place.

This finalised the heads-up round between Harry Ross and Martin Kabrhel. Kabrhel, however, didn't let the match go on for long and won the event with ease.

The Final Payouts

Final standings

* plus a WSOPE Main Event Ticket worth €10,350

