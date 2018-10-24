MatchIPL Season 3, Day 1 - Haryana Hawks in Lead

MatchIPL, the celebrated and glamorous poker event in India, is in full action with its 9 poker teams vying for the championship of Season 3.

This two-day event started yesterday, 23rd October, and will continue for its last day today, in Mumbai.

The first day of MatchIPL Season 3 was filled with excitement, with stars like Shamita Shetty and Sanjeeda Sheikh gracing the event. The event and associated people are widely supporting the message, '#PokerIsASport.'

Following is the first-day conclusive leaderboard of the games after the first four sessions of the tournament. The teams are very close in points, with Haryana Hawks in the lead with 754.5 points.

Match IPL Day 1 Leaderboard (Source: MatchIPL Facebook Page)

There are 2 more sessions to go with all the nine teams—Ahmedabad Hearts, Bangalore Royals, Haryana Hawks, Pune Kings, Delhi Aces, UP Indians, Jaipur Jewels, Kolkata Diamonds, and Mumbai All-Stars.

All these teams except Delhi Aces also participated in MTV Pro Hunt, where Pro players from all over India could participate in online tournaments to win a chance to represent these teams in MatchIPL Season 3. Each team selected one player each through MTV Pro Hunt conducted from 28th September to 14th October.

On the second day of MatchIPL, today, after 2 more sessions, three teams will be eliminated and the game will continue with the Top 6 Match IPL teams.

The games are being played using International Federation of Match Poker's (IFMP) software using Match Poker format, enabling poker as a skill-based sport.

The event is expected to end with a Bollywood star-studded after party.

We wish all the best to the teams to reach the final 6!

Now that poker is no longer gambling, but a skill-based sport, it is apt to say, 'may the best players win!'

Stay tuned for more updates on MatchIPL Season 3.