Matthias Eibinger Ships €50,000 Single-Day HR At EPT Monte Carlo

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
News
2   //    03 May 2019, 12:49 IST

Matthias Eibinger
Matthias Eibinger


Monte Carlo Bay Resort & Hotel is hosting the EPT Monte Carlo this year. Yesterday, the €50,000 Single-Day High Roller came to an end. Matthias Eibinger was crowned the winner and he won €844,080 in prize money along with the coveted PokerStars Spade trophy.

This win also took Eibinger over $6,000,000 in lifetime cashes and is considered his second biggest cash prize ever.

There were a total of 58 entries including 22 re-entries from 36 players, taking the prize pool to €2,813,580. The money bubble was created for the top eight players and Daniel Dvoress was the last player to exit prior to that.

Matthias Eibinger Wins The Final Table

Alex Foxen eliminated both Daniel Dvoress and Seth Davies in a double blow, however, luck was with Davies. He bested Dvoress in chip count and managed to sneak into the money bubble after which he was the first one to go.

Davies won €112,540 as the eighth-place finisher. Michael Soyza was eliminated in the very next hand at seventh place for €143,490. Foxen again took charge of the game and eliminated two of the next three competitors.

Finally, with only three players left on the board, Wai Leong Chan took the risk of moving all-in against Eibinger, however, he couldn’t survive and was eliminated at number three.

This led to the heads-up match between Alex Foxen and Matthias Eibinger. The game was expected to run for a while but surprisingly Eibinger took away the game in just three hands despite having close chip counts.

In the end, Foxen had to settle for a runners-up finish and was awarded €610,550 while Eibinger got the title along with €844,080 in cash.

The Final Table Payouts

Final standings
Final standings


For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!

Contact Us