Maurice Hawkins Wins The HPT Main Event

Maurice Hawkins

Maurice Hawkins takes down HPT St.Charles $1,650 Main Event for $113,322. A world-class player with 11 gold rings from the World Series of Poker, Hawkins is a true poker-champ in more than one way.

Hawkins At The HPT

Hawkins, with his victory at the Heartland Poker Tour, registered his seventh six-figure score.

The tournament took place on the outskirts of St.Louis and booked an astonishing 347 entries on its two starting flights. Out of which first 36 places got paid. Notables like Josh “JT” Turner, Chris Staats, Richard Bai and Mike Holm made money but didn’t make it to the final table.

Hawkins, on the other hand, managed to wade through troubled waters. He got turned aces up in against a flopped set of kings for the majority of his stack. However, he hit two-outer on the river to avoid being left with 15 big blinds. With this save, Hawkins made into the final table with over 1.6 million at 10,000/20,000/20,000 right after Ryan Julius’ 1,827,000.

The Final Table

Steve Graham was the first to bust-out at the final table. Next to leave was Greg Wood who got busted at the hands of Julius. But, the latter didn’t last very long and made an exit next.

Three-time circuit winner John Richards had kings all in against sevens held by Daniel Loizzo but a seven-hit on the flop left Richards on only 20 big blinds. Later, his king-four and flopped top pair ran into a set of sevens flopped by Sablotny only to exit at sixth.

In the due course of hands, Hawkins had dropped down under 20 big blinds but, he came back with his queen-jack against ace-give and tens. The board ran eight-nine-six-nine, Heine bet-three-betting all in with nine-seven and Hawkins’ nine-eight gave him a full-house.

