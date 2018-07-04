Mayank Jaggi Collects INR 38.68 Lakh At The 2018 Wynn Summer Classic

A remarkable cashout of INR38.68 Lakh for Mayank Jaggi at the 2018 Wynn Summer Classic in Las Vegas.

This summer has been about the WSOP and how players from across the world are totally swooning over it. However, the contingency of poker players that arrived in Las Vegas wasn’t meant to go all in for the WSOP only.

One of the fan-favourites- The Wynn Summer Classic is attracting players with a plethora of mind-boggling tournaments. Vegas, for sure, has got people going crazy with poker. And speaking of sports and craze, Indians rarely fall behind. Poker across felts is gaining popularity in the country, and it was a proud moment again for India, when Mayank Jaggi, on his debut trip to Vegas this year, cashed big bucks at the Wynn Summer. Jaggi finished 6th place in the $1,100 NLHE Event.

A regular winner in online poker tournaments, Jaggi has made decent earnings at the live Indian poker tournaments like DPT and IPC. It is surprising though that Jaggi flew to the Sin City not for the WSOP, unlike many of his countrymen, but the Wynn Series.

The $1,100 No-Limit Hold'em Event

The $1,100 No-Limit Hold’em event started on June 26. The guaranteed prize pool of $1million got crushed as 2,197 entries registered for the tournament. With more than double the expected prize pool, the moneymakers got their hands on a larger share of the pie. After three days of rigorous grinding, the Greek origin US player, Athanasios Polychronopoulos bagged the title.

As for Jaggi, an earning of over thirty-eight Lakh rupees sky-rocketed his career earnings by four times. The win is not only Jaggi’s career best but, the biggest score for an Indian player in Las Vegas this year, after Nikita Luther. A few days back, Luther got the WSOP bracelet and a paycheck of $87,902 for winning the Tag Team tournament.

After a great run at the Wynn Summer Classic, India is hoping to see if Jaggi will participate in the $10,000 Main at the WSOP.

