Michael Soyza Creates History With $1,600 MSPT Venetian For $588,249

Michael Soyza created history overthrowing the 2013 Aussie champion Mervin Chan to rank 4 on Malaysia's all time money list

India is optimistic with Raghav Bansal and Yudhister Jaswal who have made it to Day 2 in WSOP Event #39 - $1500 No-Limit Hold'em Shootout. After pros like Aditya Agarwal, Paawan Bansal and Nipun Java returned home, Indian fans are all in for R. Bansal and Jaswal.

Event #39: $1,500 No-Limit Hold'em Shootout- Vlad Darie is leading the show with highest chip count.

Event #39: $1,500 No-Limit Hold'em Shootout

$1,500 No-Limit Hold’em Shootout started with 908 participants stacking a prize pool of $12,25,800. The field whittled down to 100 players, after 14 levels of the shootout.

Two Indians - Raghav Bansal and Yudhister Jaswal are bracing up for some more action at the Day 2 of this WSOP event. Poker pro-Raghav Bansal has already impressed with his deep run in Event# 21. At the $1,500 No-Limit Hold'em MILLIONAIRE MAKER, Bansal finished 21st for INR 27.86 Lakh.

On the other hand, Hellmuth fans faced disappointment as the 14-time WSOP bracelet winner made the earliest exit. PokerStars India brand ambassador Muskan Sethi also failed to put up a fight past the opening round.

Few notable players who have entered Day 2

WSOP Main Event Champion Scott Blumstein, Thomas Boivin, Steven Wolansky, Rep Porter, Main Event Champion Martin Jacobson, Matthew Waxman, Georgios Sotiropoulos, Arkadiy Tsinis, Justin Liberto, and William Kakon

Top 10 Chip Counts at the End of Day 1

Vlad Darie - 73,200 Alexandru Masek - 72,900 Andrew Thompson - 72,600 Richard Alati - 72,100 Steven Wolansky - 71,900 Alexandre Reard - 71,700 Zachary Smiley - 71,700 Alfredo Pacheco - 71,700 Corey Dodd - 71,300 James Stahl - 70,700

Indians At Other Events

PokerStars pro Aditya Agarwal finished 45th place for INR 4.41 Lakh in Event #37 - $1,500 NLHE.

In Event #34 - $1,000 Double Stack, Paawan Bansal landed the 74th place for INR 4.63 Lakh. In the same event, Nipun Java collected INR 3.91 Lakh by securing 87th position.