×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Michael Soyza Wins $157,423 At The 2019 APPT Korea Super High Roller

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
News
8   //    15 Apr 2019, 14:14 IST

Malaysia's Michael Soyza defeated China's Jiang Chen in a heads-up round to win ₩178,890,000 ($157,423) in prize money along with the title
Malaysia's Michael Soyza defeated China's Jiang Chen in a heads-up round to win ₩178,890,000 ($157,423) in prize money along with the title

The Paradise City Resort & Casino in Incheon hosted the 2019 PokerStars APPT Korea. There were a lot of attractions at the tournaments including the ₩10,000,000 APPT Super High Roller ($8,767). It finally came to an end when Malaysia's Michael Soyza defeated China's Jiang Chen in a heads-up round to win ₩178,890,000 ($157,423) in prize money along with the title. 

There were a total of 65 entries (including 11 re-entries) that generated a prize pool of ₩611,585,000. When Day 1 came to an end, only 21 had survived, and Jun Obara was leading the chips with a stack of 1,465,000.

This was familiar turf for Soyza as he had won back-to-back trophies at this venue last year. He took home the title of APPT Korea Main Event and a Side Event in 2018. He also won the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series HK$500,000 No Limit Hold'em 6-Max Event a few weeks ago.

The Final Table

The last one to depart before the money bubble was Randy ‘nanonoko’ Lew. His departure set the final table in motion. The first one to exit the table was Hideki Izutsu at the ninth place. The chip leader of Day1, Jun Obara was the next one to go after that Soyza removed Wai Wa Chan at the seventh place. Yake Wu followed soon after in sixth place. And, Then Michael Soyza, out of nowhere hit the accelerator and removed the reaming four players on the table in quick succession to win the title. Wayne Heung was his first victim, followed by Irshat Shaykhov and Huahuan Feng at fifth, fourth and third place respectively.

Finally, He went head to head with Jiang Chen with a commanding chip lead of four-to-one. Chen couldn’t continue for long and succumbed to Soyza brilliance in the end.

The Final Payouts

Enter caption
Enter caption

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
2019 Asia Pacific Poker Tour (APPT) Korea: Top Stories From The Tournament
RELATED STORY
Timothy Adams And Jason Koon Won The Triton Jeju Main Event And Refresh Event Respectively
RELATED STORY
Martin Zamani Wins The High Roller At The PokerStars Caribbean Adventure
RELATED STORY
Guillaume Nolet Wins $300,000 In $10,300 High-Roller At PartyPoker LIVE Rio
RELATED STORY
Justin Bonomo Wins $586,114 At The 2019 Triton Jeju Series
RELATED STORY
Rushad Iskandarov Wins EPT Sochi High Roller For ₽7,840,000
RELATED STORY
Maria Ho Wins LAPC $25K High Roller On Her Birthday
RELATED STORY
Jaewook Shin Wins WPT Vietnam High Roller Title After 3-Way Chop
RELATED STORY
Abhishek Goindi Declared Winner Of Adda52 ₹65K High Roller At DPT
RELATED STORY
2019 WSOPC €5,300 High Roller King’s Resort: Zhong Chen Ships Tournament For €66,500
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us