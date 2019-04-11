National Poker Championship - The IPL for Poker Players

Ujjawal Narwal

23 years old, Ujjawal Narwal wins the country’s first ever National Poker Championship organized by Adda52.com. India’s no.1 poker site brings forth National Poker Championship for all the poker enthusiasts across the country. After launching super-value tournaments like Gayle Storm, Godfather, Mega Suits, Adda52 Millions with highly affordable buy-ins and bigger prize pools, Adda52 has now taken it one notch up by drafting state level free qualifiers along with a plethora of low buy-in qualifiers culminating with the 1 Crore guaranteed championship prize. Post state qualifiers, the event continued through 4th, 5th & 6th April and the final day was played on 7th April.

Ujjawal becomes country’s first NPC (National Poker Champion) winner by taking home INR 16 Lakhs as prize money. He has been playing the game since 2017 and is very enthralled with this win. Speaking on the occasion he said, “It has been a very memorable experience participating and winning the tournament. It is indeed a great initiative by Adda52.com. Tournaments like these provide recognition to the players and the game and facilitate us in learning new tactics along with enhancing our skills. I look forward to participating in more such events.” Apart from Ujjawal, 382 more players won prizes.

For the first time in the history of online poker, a poker tournament received such a huge number of participants with 4214 entries. 2000+ players participated in the free qualifier rounds in different states making it a one of its kind national level poker tournament. Apart from the state level qualifiers, players were also given a chance to be a part of the NPC through the online satellites with low buy-ins ranging from just INR 1 to INR 250.

National Poker Championship 2019 saw high engagement of individuals from different parts of the country indicating the rise of poker as a mind sport amongst the audience. This initiative by Adda52.com stirred a wave of sports spirit among the poker players that competed against each other to win the tournament and claim not just the prize money but fame and respect that came with the title.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohit Agarwal, CEO & Co-Founder of Adda52.com, said, “There is a growing base of poker players in the country and the huge participation in the NPC itself explains that more and more individuals are playing this mind game. NPC was formulated keeping in mind the unique concept of state-level qualifiers that ensured maximum participation. The Championship was a mega success as it resonated well with all the players because of its exciting format. We will continue our efforts to bring new game styles for our players to keep them engaged.”

