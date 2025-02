2025 Trailblazer Poker Tour - Houston : Complete Schedule and order of events

The 2025 Trailblazer Poker Tour Houston, spanning 13 days from February 26 to March 10, 2025, will be held at Texas Card House Houston. The series includes multiple No Limit Hold'em events and other formats like Limit Omaha 8 or Better and Pot Limit Omaha.

The lowest buy-in at the Trailblazer poker season is the $95 No Limit Hold'em - Main Event Satellite, while the highest is the $800 No Limit Hold'em - Main Event. Several satellite events share the lowest buy-in.

The 2025 Trailblazer Poker Tour features 40 events covering No Limit Hold'em, Pot Limit Omaha, and Limit Triple Draw Lowball. The lineup includes high-stakes games, satellite qualifiers, and special events like the Ladies and Seniors Events.

Check out the following Trailblazer Poker Tour full tournament schedule

1) February 26, 2025, No Limit Hold'em- Kick-Off (Event #1), $400

2) February 27, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Seniors (50+) (Event #2), $130

3) February 27, 2025, No Limit Hold'em (Event #3) Day 1B, $200

4) February 27, 2025, No Limit Hold'em (Event #3) Day 1C Turbo, $200

5) February 27, 2025, No Limit Hold'em (Event #3) Day 1E Turbo, $200

6) February 27 - Mar 2, 2025, No Limit Hold'em (Event #3) Day 1A, $200

7) February 28, 2025, No Limit Hold'em (Event #3) Day 1C Turbo, $200

8) February 28, 2025, No Limit Hold'em (Event #3) Day 1D, $200

9) March 1, 2025, No Limit Hold'em (Event #3) Day 1F, $200

10) March 1, 2025, No Limit Hold'em (Event #3) Day 1G, $200

11) March 1, 2025, No Limit Hold'em (Event #3) Day 1H Turbo, $200

12) March 2, 2025, No Limit Hold'em (Event #3) Day 1I Turbo, $200

13) March 2, 2025, Event 3 - Day 2

14) March 2, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Sunday Monster (Event #4), $135

15) March 2, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Main Event Satellite, $96

16) March 3, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Main Event Satellite, $95

17) March 3, 2025, Limit Omaha 8 or Better (Event #5), $300

18) March 3, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Main Event Milestone Satellite, $95

19) March 3, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Main Event Satellite, $95

20) March 4, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Main Event (Event #6) Day 1A, $800

21) March 4, 2025, Limit Triple Triple Draw Lowball (Event #7), $300

22) March 4, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Main Event Satellite, $95

23) March 4-10, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Main Event (Event #6) Day 1, $800

24) March 5, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Main Event (Event #6) Day 1C, $800

25) March 5, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Main Event (Event #6) Day 1D, $800

26) March 5, 2025, Pot Limit Omaha (Event #8), $500

27) March 6, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Main Event (Event #6) Day 1E, $800

28) March 6, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Main Event (Event #6) Day 1F, $800

29) March 6, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Ladies (Event #9), $130

30) March 6, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Main Event Satellite, $95

31) March 7, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Main Event (Event #6) Day 1G,$800

32) March 7, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Main Event (Event #6) Day 1H, $800

33) March 7, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Main Event Milestone Satellite, $95

34) March 7, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Main Event Satellite, $95

35) March 8, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Main Event (Event #6) Day 1I, $800

36) March 8, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Main Event (Event #6) Day 1J, $800

37) March 9, 2025, Main Event - Day 2

38) March 9, 2025, No Limit Hold'em - Closer (Event #10), $200

39) March 10, 2025, Main Event Final Table

