2025 Wacky Weekend of Poker: Schedule, by-ins, prizes, and more

The 2025 Wacky Weekend of Poker is all set for its second edition at the Lodge Card Club in Austin, Texas. The club is known for its unique games such as the NIT Game or a double-board PLO bomb pot, which will fully flow during the Wacky Weekend of Poker from January 31st.

The tournament held its inaugural edition last year, with the Lodge Marketing Director Mike Brady claiming that they wanted to make a 'unique series' that wasn't available at the other casinos in Las Vegas.

"Since Lodge Card Club is a private social club, we can do a lot of things that casinos in Vegas, for example, can't do. So last year, when we ran the first Wacky Weekend, we wanted to create a unique series that you could really only play at a club like ours.

"We came up with a lot of unique games; in some cases, existing games, in some cases brand new games, most notably the Mystery Bounty Chaos."

The Mystery Bounty Chaos not only offers big cash prizes, but it also comes with a penalty and an advantage. Brady further raised the expectations for this year's tournament, adding that after several brainstorming sessions, they had picked the best of the best events for the 2025 Wacky Weekend of Poker.

"We had countless brainstorming sessions, coming up with random ideas, " Brady said. "We'd get random 2 a.m. messages from our general manager because he just came up with a cool idea. Last year we tried a bunch of different games. This year we've trimmed it down to just the top six. So people that came out to our Wacky Weekend in 2024 are going to really like the schedule because it's really just the cream of the crop from last time."

The series will run from Friday, January 31 to February 2. Let's take a detailed look at the schedule and the available six games.

Wacky Weekend of Poker 2025 Schedule

Jan. 31 - $200 Deuces Wild: 25,000 chips, 30-minute levels, deuces are wold

Jan. 31 - $200 Double Board PLO Bomb Pot: 25,000 chips, 30-minute levels, all hands are double board bomb pots

Feb. 1 - $200 Mystery Bounty Chaos: 30,000 chips, 30-minute levels

Feb. 1 - $200 Mix Game Dealer's Choice: 25,000 chips, 30-minute levels

Feb. 2 - $200 NIT Game: 25,000 chips, 30-minute levels, the last player to win a hand pays a 'nit tax' of three complete rounds

Feb. 2 - $200 Blood River (Ocean): 20,000 chips, 20-minute levels, if the river card is red, a 6th card is dealt

All six games have buy-ins of $200.

Wacky Weekend of Poker cash prizes and previous winners

While very little information is known about the available cash prizes in the 2025 Wacky Weekend of Poker, winners are expected to take around $10-20k. The last edition of the series was won by Jeremy Moore, who took home $5,901 while Joshua Seiber and John Armburst placed second and third respectively.

