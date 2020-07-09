Battle for India Online Poker Championship 2020: Who will win the crown?

The 2020 edition of the India Online Poker Championship promises to be bigger than ever.

The player who has a strong understanding of statistics and probability will walk away with the grand prize.

IOPC

Poker is a game that requires a lot of inferencing abilities coupled with determination to act with resolution. This is a game that amalgamates the world of statistical inference and common sense reasoning.

The online version of the game has been an essential cog to take it another step further. And to set the bar even higher, the much awaited online poker tournament India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) is all set to commence from 9 July and run until the 26th of the same month on spartanpoker.com

Every new edition of the competition brings about the scope to make it grander and this time too, the IOPC will be doing something unique. The 2020 edition will be creating history by bolstering its winning price with a precious ‘Crown’ and a jaw-dropping INR 25 crore GTD. O

nly the greatest of the lot – the one who puts to use his/her ability to infer statistically as well as make quick decisions – will be able to wear the crown while also being showered with cash.

This edition of the competition will have 113 tournaments, with buy-ins starting from INR 550 and going up to INR 1.05 lakh.

Every year, The Spartan Poker constantly pushes boundaries and creates new standards with never-seen-before GTD and Crowns to keep the players’ spirit high. The two weeks of action will be jam-packed, and will give the players a huge chance to hit the jackpot.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Amin Rozani, Co-founder & MD of The Spartan Poker said, “In these challenging times, we are constantly identifying opportunities to make online poker an efficient platform where a player uses his high intellect and instincts to be in the right spot at the right time. We are pleased to announce the itinerary of the second edition of our flagship tournament, India Online Poker Championship, with the highest GTD till now. With a mission to make IOPC the best online platform in the world, we are dedicated to bring a lot of excitement to the table and inspire poker players through higher GTDs and prestigious Crown. The overwhelming response from the players across the country has been our motivation to strive and make IOPC a better experience every season. I am confident that our initiative will help players to be their best and expand horizons in this mind sport.”

After the huge success of the previous edition of the tournament, Spartan has improved the gaming experience with the highest GTD ever. On top of that, IOPC has coalesced the scintillating Millionaires - including Millionaire United INR 1.5 Crore GTD, Millionaire Legends INR 1.5 Crore GTD and The Crown Main Event INR 3 Crore GTD - much to the delight of the players.

