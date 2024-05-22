Bhopal’s Jitendra Kumar Ojha Triumphs in The MoneyMaker, Claims Coveted Bracelet & Prize Money Worth 2 Years of His Earnings

Jitendra Kumar Ojha, a 42-year-old private sector employee hailing from Bhopal, has emerged victorious in The MoneyMaker poker tournament hosted on PokerBaazi, clinching the coveted bracelet and an amount equivalent to over two years of his current remuneration, in a stunning display of skill and perseverance.

Jitendra's poker journey began around five years ago when he stumbled upon the game while playing on a virtual chips platform. Gradually honing his skills, he transitioned to playing poker for real money, often excelling in satellite tournaments to earn entries into larger events. His recent success in The MoneyMaker tournaments adds another chapter to his evolving poker career.

Reflecting on his remarkable achievement, Jitendra expressed his elation, saying:

“It feels incredible to clinch the victory in The MoneyMaker. The adrenaline rush kept me awake long after the tournament ended. Despite facing challenging moments, including being the shortest stack at the start of the final table, I remained resilient and focused on my strategy, ultimately securing the win.”

Devoting extensive time to poker, Jitendra spends approximately 9-10 hours daily watching live streams of both Indian and international poker players, constantly seeking to enhance his understanding of the game. Despite his demanding professional commitments, he maintains a disciplined routine, playing nightly and occasionally during the afternoon.

Jitendra aims to further elevate his poker career, setting his sights on winning prestigious events such as the Main Event or Mini Main Event in prominent tournaments like National Poker Series India and India Poker Masters. With plans to transition into full-time poker in the near future, he remains steadfast in pursuing excellence.

About PokerBaazi

