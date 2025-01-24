  • home icon
  Costa Rica Poker Festival 2025: Complete Schedule, order of events

Costa Rica Poker Festival 2025: Complete Schedule, order of events

By Ketaki Pansare
Modified Jan 24, 2025 12:31 IST
The Costa Rica Poker Festival 2025 promises a thrilling array of events from January 27th to February 3rd at the Sheraton San Jose Hotel, for every level of player. The highest-stakes tournament is the Super High Roller on Monday, February 3rd, at 3 pm, featuring a $3,000 + 300 entry fee. With a 30k stack, 40-minute levels, and unlimited re-entry, this event offers a hefty prize pool for the winner. For those seeking more accessible buy-in, the $55 + 10 Opening to the Costa Rica Poker Festival's Main Event, starting Monday, January 27, at 7 pm, provides an affordable option, offering a chance to qualify for the larger event.

The Costa Rica Poker Festival 2025 kicks off with the Opening Satellite on January 27th at 7 pm. For just $55 +10, players will receive a 15k stack, 20-minute levels, and the opportunity for two re-entries with late registration available for the first eight levels. While the buy-in is low, it offers a path to the Main Event, which guarantees a $100,000 prize pool. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting, this satellite is a gateway to the festival's high-stakes tournaments.

Costa Rica Poker Festival 2025

Here is the Costa Rica Poker Festival's schedule:

1) Mon, January 27 at 7 pm - $ 55 + 10 Opening Satellite to CR Main, 15K Stack, 20min Levels, Late reg 8 Lvls, 2x re-entry

2)Tue, January 28 at 3 pm - $ 55 + 10 Satellite to CR Main + 15K Stack, 20min Levels, Late reg 8 Lvls, Single re-entry

3) Tue, January 28 at 6 pm - $ 150 + 30 + 150 No Limit Hold'em - Pura Vida Bounty, 30K Stack, 20min Levels, Late reg 10 Lvls, Unl re-entry

4) Tue January 28 at 8 pm - $ 55 + 10 Satellite to CR Main, 15K Stack, 20min Levels, Late reg 8 Lvls, Single re-entry

5) Wed, January 29 at 11:00 am - $ 55 + 10 Satellite to CR Main, 15K Stack, 20min Levels, Late reg 8 Lvls, Unl re-entry

6) Wed, January 29 - Mon Feb 3 at 2 pm - $ 500 + 50 No Limit Hold'em - CR Main Event Day 1A, $100,000 Guaranteed Prize Pool, 50K Stack, 40min Levels, Late reg 10 Lvls, 2x re-entry

7) Wed, January 29 at 7 pm - $ 220 + 30 No Limit Hold'em - Tico Cup , 25K Stack, 20min Levels, Late reg 8 Lvls, Unl re-entry

8) Thu January 30 at 12pm - $ 100 + 30 + 100 Pot Limit Omaha - Pura Vida 5-Card PLO Bounty, 20K Stack, 20min Levels, Late reg 8 Lvls, Unl re-entry

9) Thu,January 30 at 2 pm - $ 500 + 50 No Limit Hold'em - CR Main Event Day 1B, $100,000 Guaranteed Prize Pool, 50K Stack, 40min Levels, Late reg 10 Lvls, 2x re-entry

10) Thu, 30 January at 7 pm - $ 55 + 10 Satellite to CR Main, 15K Stack, 20min Levels, Late reg 8 Lvls, Unl re-entry

11) Fri, Jan 31 at 11 am - $ 55 + 10 Satellite to CR Main, 15K Stack, 20min Levels, Late reg 8 Lvls, Unl re-entry

12) Fri, January 31- Sat February 1 at 2 pm - $ 500 + 50 No Limit Hold'em - CR Main Event Day 1C, $100,000 Guaranteed Prize Pool, 50K Stack, 40min Levels, Late reg 10 Lvls, 2x re-entry

13) Fri, January 31 at 4 pm - $ 150 + 30 + 150 No Limit Hold'em - LuxonPay Mystery Bounty Day 1, 1 x 4.2K USD package added to 1st place, 30K Stack, 30min Levels, Late reg 10 Lvls, Unl re-entry

14) Fri, 31 January at 9 pm- $ 100 + 10 No Limit Hold'em - Texas Turbo, 20K Stack, 15min Levels, Late reg 8 Lvls, Unl re-entry

15) Sat, February 1 at 11 am - $ 55 + 10 Satellite to CR Main, 15K Stack, 20min Levels, Late reg 8 Lvls, Unl re-entry

16) Sat February 1 at, 11 am - $ 150 + 30 + 150 No Limit Hold'em - LuxonPay Mystery Bounty Day 2, 1 x 4.2K USD package added to 1st place, 30K Stack, 30min Levels, Late reg 10 Lvls, Unl re-entry

17) Sat February 1 at 2 pm - $ 500 + 50 No Limit Hold'em - CR Main Event Day 1D, $100,000 Guaranteed Prize Pool, 50K Stack, 40min Levels, Late reg 10 Lvls, 2x re-entry

18) Sat February 1 at 4 pm - $ 220 + 30 No Limit Hold'em - LIPS Ladies Costa Rica Championship, Hosted by Chris Read, 25K Stack, 25min Levels, Late reg 10 Lvls, Unl re-entry

19) Sat February 1 at 7 pm - $ 130 + 20 Satellite to CR High Roller, 20K Stack, 20min Levels, Late reg 8 Lvls, Unl re-entry

20) Sat February 1 at 9 pm - $ 500 + 50 No Limit Hold'em - CR Main Event Day 1E Turbo, $100,000 Guaranteed Prize Pool, 50K Stack, 20min Levels, Late reg 8 Lvls, 2x re-entry

21) Sun February 2 at 10 am - $ 500 + 50 No Limit Hold'em - CR Main Event Day 1F Turbo, $100,000 Guaranteed Prize Pool, 50K Stack, 20min Levels, Late reg 10 Lvls, 2x re-entry

22) Sun February 2 at 2 pm - $ 200 + 30 No Limit Hold'em - CR Seniors 50+, 35K Stack, 30min Levels, Late reg 10 Lvls, Unl re-entry

23) Sun February 2 at 4 pm - CR Main Event Day 2

24) Sun February 2 -Mon February 3, at 6 pm - $ 1,000 + 100 No Limit Hold'em - High Roller, 30K Stack, 40min Levels, Late reg 2 Lvls on Day 2, Unl re-entry

25) Sun February 2 at 9 pm - $ 220 + 30 No Limit Hold'em - CR Turbo, 50K Stack, 20min Levels, Late reg 8 Lvls, Unl re-entry

26) Monday, February 3 at 2 pm - CR Main Event Final Table

27) Monday, February 3 at 3 pm - $ 3,000 + 300 No Limit Hold'em - Super High Roller, 30K Stack, 40min Levels, Late reg 10 Lvls, Unl re-entry

28) Mon, February 3, at 4 pm - $ 250 + 30 No Limit Hold'em - CR Last Chance, 20K Stack, 20min Levels, Late reg 8 Lvls, Unl re-entry

