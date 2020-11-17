Indian Poker Championship goes online with Final Table Series

India's most prestigious and distinguished poker event, Indian Poker Championship (IPC) is set to announce a virtual poker series - Final Table Series (FTS).

The Indian Poker Championship was being operated at the offshore casino of Big Daddy in Panjim Goa.

The online event kicked off on 16 November and will continue for a week till 23 November.

Total Prize Money of Rs. 8 Crore GTD

The first-ever Indian online virtual poker event will have a whopping Rs. 8 Crore GTD up for grabs.

The Champion of the FTS Event will be rewarded with a 24K gold medallion studded with diamonds, a sponsorship worth Rs. 10 Lakhs, a hamper, and a certificate. The winners of the feature tournaments in the FTS will also be rewarded with a 24K Gold Plater Medallion studded with diamond, a sponsorship worth Rs. 10 Lakhs, a hamper, and a certificate as well. The rest of the winners will have to do with silver medallions.

"We are pleased to announce the first-ever live streaming poker series of India - Final Table Series with exciting rewards for poker players. With the ongoing pandemic, we wanted to provide our players with a unique gaming experience that allows them to play as well as watch the game live. We are confident that the series will acquire the best-skilled players across the country, ensuring a chance to compete by leveling up the game." said Amin Rozani, Managing Director of Spartan Poker.

The final tournament of each day will have international commentators as part of the commentary panel. UK's top poker player Sam Razavi, two-time WSOP bracelet winner Kevin Macphee will be joined by Indian pros like Radhika Shankar, and Ramesh Thotapalli.

The event will be streamed live on Indian Poker Championship's official YouTube channel. It will also be streamed via crossposts on IPPA, Sportskeeda, Poker Guru, Gutshot, Pokershots, Poker Launcher, IPCC, IPS, IPB, Spartan Official, Spartan Poker, and Indian Poker Championship Website among others.

The demand for online multiplayer gaming is on the rise and it is a great opportunity for Poker to enter the virtual scene in India as well. and what better way than than hosting the Indian Poker Championship

The event is expected to draw a sizeable audience and participation from India and the rest of the world.