IOPC Crown goes online with 18 Karat gold up for grabs

The IOPC crown hosted by Spartan Poker has now gone online with some big prizes up for grabs. The event will bring all poker enthusiasts close to the true-to-life experience of the Superbowl of online poker.

A total of 18K gold is there for the taking for the best poker players. The IOPC Main Event - The Crown - has an even bigger prize of Rs. 3.5 crore, with a buy-in worth just Rs. 11,000.

The flight details are as follows:

Day 1A (25 Jan, 6 PM), Day 1B (26 Jan, 6 PM), Day 1C (27 Jan, 6 PM), Day 1D (28 Jan, 6 PM), Day 1E (29 Jan, 6 PM), Day 1F (30 Jan, 6 PM), Day 1G (31 Jan, 12 PM), Day 1H (31 Jan, 5 PM), Day 2 (31 Jan, 10 PM)

The schedule is as follows:

Schedule of all the days of IOPC Main Event - The Crown

General Rules

The players are permitted to buy on Day 1 only and not on Day 2. All the players will also be allowed re-entries on the same day except in the cases of late registration. They can also play on all days including 1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, 1E, 1F, 1G, and 1H.

If a player qualifies on all the days, he/she can enter Day 2 through multiple qualified entries, with the same stacks as of Day 1. The tournament blinds on Day 2 will begin from the same position as that of the end of Day 1.

In case of multiple entries to Day 2 by a single player upon qualification from Day 1, the individual stacks will be merged if they are assigned on the same day. The player will then continue with the merged stacks.

The IOPC Crown

IOPC Crown - A luxurious 18K Pure Gold, Crown possession with VVS-VS Diamonds & other gemstones

Product Details - Purity - 18K, Metal - Gold & Silver, Weight Gold - 115g, Weight Silver - 20g, Diamond - VVS- VS;1&2 | I2 & I3 Diamond Color - EF Diameter - 120 mm; Height - 40 mm

Note - Weight can be with a variance of 5%.

