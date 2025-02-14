Lucknow-Based Yash Jaiswal Wins Over 17 Lakh and Glory for His State by Playing This Mind Sport

In the world of mind sports, where skill, discipline, and strategy define success, Lucknow’s Yash Jaiswal has emerged as India’s new rising star. An Engineering Lead by profession and a passionate Poker player by choice, Yash has made waves in the Indian Poker community with an impressive series of tournament wins on PokerBaazi. With over INR 17.75 Lakh in winnings in 2025 alone, he has firmly established himself as a formidable contender in the competitive landscape of this mind sport.

Originally from Lucknow, Yash holds a B.Tech in Information Technology from NSIT, Delhi, and is currently an Engineering Lead at a leading firm. Despite his full-time professional commitments, he has successfully honed his Poker skills, making the most of his strategic mindset and analytical prowess.

His journey in Poker is a testament to the power of perseverance and adaptability, proving that with the right approach, Poker can be much more than just a game—it can be a skill-based pursuit yielding impressive results.

Some of His Key Tournament Achievements in 2025:

3rd place in BSS SuperStack – INR 3.99 Lakh (January 12)

3rd place in BSS SuperStack – INR 3.90 Lakh (January 19)

2nd place in WTF – INR 2 Lakh (January 29)

2nd place in (6-Max) BSS SPRINT – INR 1.16 Lakh (January 19)

2nd place in Daily Last Chance – INR 1.07 Lakh (January 5)

The Mindset Behind the Success

Reflecting on his stellar year, Yash attributes his success to a disciplined grind routine, a sharp focus on strategic adaptability, and a mindset shift that prioritises decision-making over results.

“Poker is a true mind sport that demands discipline, strategy, and mental resilience,”

says Yash. He added,

“I’m incredibly grateful for the progress I’ve made this year, driven by a structured grind routine that keeps me consistent. I feel a sense of pride in bringing glory to my state, where the talent is endless. Balancing my professional commitments, gym sessions, and Poker, I focus on continuous improvement—analysing hands, engaging in high-level strategy discussions, and refining my adaptability at the tables. PokerBaazi has been instrumental in providing a competitive yet supportive environment to learn and grow. As I continue this journey, I look forward to showcasing the synergy between business acumen and Poker skill, inspiring others to relentlessly pursue their passions.”

PokerBaazi has played a crucial role in providing players like Yash with a platform to refine their skills and compete at the highest level. Varun Ganjoo, CMO and Co-Founder of Baazi Games, lauded Yash’s journey, stating,

“Yash Jaiswal’s journey in Poker is truly inspiring. His dedication, structured approach, and relentless pursuit of excellence are commendable. At Baazi Games, we are committed to responsible gaming and fostering the growth of talented players like Yash, providing them with the right platform to showcase their skills. It’s remarkable to see his progress, and we look forward to seeing him achieve even greater success in the future.”

With a strong foundation, unwavering commitment, and an ever-evolving approach to the game, Yash Jaiswal is set to scale new heights in the world of Poker. His story is an inspiration to many, proving that with passion, discipline, and the right strategy, turning a hobby into a high-stakes success story is well within reach.

As he continues his journey, Yash is not just playing Poker—he’s redefining what it means to be a professional in the mind sport. Poker is all about skill, patience, and strategic execution.

