Meet Scott Seiver: Everything to know about an American poker player who has live tournament earning of over $25 million

Scott Seiver is a top American poker player known for his aggressive gameplay in high-stakes tournaments and cash games. He began his career in the mid-2000s and gained attention in 2008 with a $755,891 win at the WSOP.

In 2024, Seiver had an outstanding season, winning three WSOP bracelets, including a $426,744 win at the $1,000 Omaha event. Throughout his career, he earned millions, including $5.15 million in the 2015 Super High Roller Bowl and $2 million in the 2013 PokerStars Caribbean Adventure.

Who is Scott Seiver?

Scott Seiver, born in 1985, is a leading American poker player, famous for his skill in high-stakes tournaments and cash games. Over his career, he won several World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelets and earned more than $25 million in live tournament winnings. Seiver is also known for his aggressive gameplay.

When did he begin his poker journey?

The 39-year-old started his professional poker career in the mid-2000s and earned his first live tournament cash in 2006. Two years later, he had his breakthrough moment, winning a $5,000 No-Limit Hold'em event at the 2008 World Series of Poker (WSOP) and claiming $755,891.

After graduation, Seiver worked briefly as an equity analyst at Lehman Brothers before pursuing a full-time career in professional poker.

Seiver's education

Scott Seiver studied computer science and economics at Brown University, where he discovered his passion for poker. He started playing small-stakes games in casinos and online during his freshman year, quickly improving his skills. As he focused on his studies, he shifted toward online poker but remained active in live games.

Scott Seiver's 2024 tournament list with earnings

Scott Seiver had an outstanding 2024 Poker season. He claimed three WSOP bracelets in the same year. His biggest win came in the $10,000 Omaha Hi/Lo 8 or Better event, where he finished first and earned $426,744. He also dominated the $10,000 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw and the $1,500 Raxx event, winning $411,041 and $141,374, respectively.

He reached the final table of the $25,000 H.O.R.S.E event, finishing sixth for $131,719 and third in the $10,000 No-Limit Hold'em WSOP Online event, and collecting $182,214. He also participated in the 2024 NAPT Las Vegas and WSOP Paradise, securing multiple cash finishes in high-stakes events.

Scott Seiver's consistent results throughout the year contributed to his WSOP Player of the Year title, as he accumulated significant earnings and Player of the Year points across different formats.

Scott Seiver's major tournament earnings

In December 2024, Seiver cashed in multiple events at the WSOP Paradise, including a 23rd-place finish in the $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha event, earning $20,860. He also placed 286th in the $25,000 WSOP Super Main Event, collected $50,000, and finished 11th in the $50,000 Pot-Limit Omaha event for $124,910.

Earlier in 2024, at the NAPT Las Vegas, he secured 16th place in the $10,300 No-Limit Hold'em event, which earned him $25,300. One of his top finishes that year came in the $25,000 H.O.R.S.E event at the 2024 World Series of Poker, where he finished 6th and earned $131,719.

The leading poker player took second place in the 2015 Poker Central Super High Roller Bowl and earned $5,160,000. His biggest win came in 2013 when he triumphed in the No-limit Hold'em Super High Roller event at the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, taking home $2,003,480.

Seiver also made a significant run in the 2014 World Series of Poker's $1 Million No-Limit Hold'em Big One for One Drop, finishing sixth and securing $1,680,000. Seiver's career includes a first-place finish in the 2011 WPT Championship at the Five-Star World Poker Classic, earning $1,618,344.

In 2014, he earned another major payout, taking second place in the €25,500 No-Limit Hold'em event at the EPT Monte Carlo Grand Final, winning $1,189,512.

