Mohit Bohra Beats 12 State Champions to Become India’s First National Poker Champion

In a historic development, Gujarat’s Mohit Bohra secured landmark victory at the first-ever National Poker Champion (NPC) Showdown that concluded with a spectacular finale in Goa. The much-awaited showdown took place from April 13 to 17, with the top 12 performers of the recently concluded National Poker Series India 2025, competing against each other for the grand prize. The action was streamed live on JioHotstar, marking a transformative milestone for Poker as a Mind Sport in India.

32-year-old Mohit Bohra has an impressive record of achievements in Poker. He was involved in his family business along with running a start-up when he discovered the mind-sport and over time switched to it professionally. Mohit Bohra showcased skill, strategy, and competitive grit as he overcame challenges and heavyweight opponents at the showdown.

Image via PokerBaazi

With this victory, Mohit Bohra earned INR 1 Crore prize and an exclusive free entry for all players from his state into the upcoming INR 1 crore tournament to be hosted on PokerBaazi, adding yet another dimension of excitement for his state’s Poker community.

The National Poker Champion showdown saw 12 of the nation’s best players, each representing their home state, compete for glory. While Mohit Bohra ultimately bagged the bragging rights, Sreekanth KN, Kerala and Ankit Wadhawan, Chandigarh also delivered commendable performances, securing the second and third spots, respectively, showcasing the depth of talent in Indian Poker.

Image via PokerBaazi

With the live stream of the entire showdown on JioHotstar, National Poker Champion (NPC) 2025 showcased the rising momentum of Poker as a mainstream competitive sport and firmly established itself as one of India’s most prestigious and widely watched Poker tournaments, captivating fans from every corner of the country.

Reflecting on the win, Mohit Bohra shared,

"Winning the National Poker Champion Showdown is the culmination of years of dedication, focus, and relentless pursuit of excellence. This journey has been filled with challenges but overcoming them and standing tall at the end is surreal. Competing against the finest Poker players in the country has been an honour, and I’m incredibly proud to represent my state on this prestigious platform. This victory is not just mine, but a testament to the growing strength of Poker in India."

Celebrating the tournament's success, Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO of Baazi Games, said:

"National Poker Champion (NPC) 2025 has not only redefined the standards of competitive Poker in India but has also demonstrated the immense potential of Poker as a mainstream Mind Sport. This event marked a monumental step forward in elevating the sport, and we’re proud to continue championing the growth of Poker in India. Congratulations to Mohit Bohra for his exceptional performance, embodying the strategic brilliance that defines true champions."

The National Poker Champion Showdown was a true celebration of India’s growing poker talent, uniting 12 of the finest players from across the country on a single national platform. Representing the spirit and skill of their respective states, the participants hailed from Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Haryana, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Together, they brought to life an electrifying tournament that showcased not only individual brilliance but also the rising stature of poker as a Mind Sport in India.

