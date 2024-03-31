National Poker Series India 2024 broke records, drawing close to 2.3 Lac entries for an INR 62.5+ Crore prize pool

National Poker Series India 2024, India’s biggest Poker event hosted on PokerBaazi, recorded participation of 2.3 Lac players competing for a prize pool of INR 62.5+ Crore. The conclusion ceremony of the series, Night of Glory, held in Delhi was attended by acclaimed Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh who felicitated the talented winners.

PokerBaazi also surprised attendees by announcing the 2024 edition of its flagship tournament G.O.A.T., India’s single biggest Poker tournament, offering a mammoth INR 25 Crore guaranteed prize amount. G.O.A.T will be hosted in October 2024 to celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary.

To continue the momentum of Poker after the commencement of National Poker Series India 2024, the platform also flagged off its MoneyMaker series from April 1st with an INR 1 Crore prize pool every day for the entire month.

Deepak Singh crowned Gold Medallist at the National Poker Series 4th edition

At the 4th edition of the National Poker Series, the battle for podium spots intensified when Deepak Singh from Delhi emerged triumphant and was crowned as the gold medallist securing 3 Gold, 1 Silver, and 1 Bronze medal.

Abhishek Sonu from Bihar was the Silver medallist of the series, clinching rank two at the podium and Samay Modi from Maharashtra bagged the Bronze medal securing rank third in the National Poker Series India 2024. Players from Maharashtra emerged as the frontrunners in the state medal tally with 100+ medals, while Delhi took second place with 81 medals.

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka secured the third, fourth, and fifth spots respectively, showcasing the strong growth and acceptance of Poker as a mind-sport beyond tier-I cities. Players from tier-II cities like Imphal, Una, Chamba, and Agra among others also showcased a growing talent pool with impressive performances.

The Night of Glory stands as the pinnacle event in the Indian Poker community and saw performances from renowned comedian Abhishek Upmanyu and celebrated Bollywood DJ NYK this year. Poker is one of the fastest-growing mind-sports and popular culture phenomena in the country.

Platforms like PokerBaazi are providing Poker players with a safe, fair, and engaging platform. PokerBaazi over the years has made significant strides in elevating the Indian Poker community. The company also hosted a one-of-a-kind NPS camp to prepare players for the National Poker Series India 2024.