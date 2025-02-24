The Resorts World Las Vegas will host a 13-day poker tournament from February 27 to March 10 featuring 28 events. The series includes No-Limit Hold'em (NLH), Omaha, HORSE, and mixed games. Key tournaments include the NLH Madness Kickoff, Giant Stack, Mystery Bounty, and Atlas Title Event.

The Title Event Satellite has the lowest buy-in at $160, while the Atlas Title Event costs the most at $800. The Atlas Title Event, which will run from March 6-10, offers the highest payout. The tournament's final showdown will take place on March 10.

Following is the PokerAtlas Tour 2025 - Las Vegas: Full Schedule

1. February 27, Thursday, 12:05 pm, Series Event, NLH Madness Kickoff 1 A, $400 NL Holdem

2. February 27, Thursday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, NLH Madness Kickoff 1 B, $400, NL Holdem

3. February 28, Friday, noon, Series Event, NLH Madness Kickoff 1C, $400, NL Holdem

4. February 28, Friday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, NLH Madness Kickoff 1D, $400, NL Holdem

5. March 1, Saturday, noon, Series Event, NLH Madness Kickoff 1E, $400, NL Holdem

6. March 1, Saturday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, NLH Madness Kickoff 1F, $400, NL Holdem

7. March 2, Sunday, 12:05 pm, Series Event, Giant Stack, $400, NL Holdem

8. March 2, Sunday, 1:00 pm, Restart, NLH Madness Kickoff Day 2, NL Holdem

9. March 2, Sunday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, NLH Nightcap, $260, NL Holdem

10. March 3, Monday, noon, Series Event, NLG Mystery Bounty 1A, $500, NL Holdem

11. March 3, Monday, 2:00 pm, Series Event, Horse, $400, HORSE

12. March 3, Monday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, NLH Mystery Bounty 1B, $500, NL Holdem

13. March 4, Tuesday, noon, Series Event, NLH Mystery Bounty 1C, $500 NL Holdem

14. March 4, Tuesday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, NLH Mystery Bounty 1D, $500, NL Holdem

15. March 5, Wednesday, noon, Series Event, NLH Mystery Bounty 1E, $500, NL Holdem

16. March 5, Wednesday, 2:00 pm, Series Event, Omaha 8/B, $400, FL Omaha8

17. March 5, Wednesday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, NLH Mystery 1F, $500, NL Holdem

18. March 6, Thursday, noon, Series Event, NLH PokerAtlas Title Event 1A, $800, NL Holdem

19. March 6, Thursday, 1:00 pm, Restart, NLH Mystery Bounty Day 2, NL Holdem

20. March 6, Thursday, 2:00 pm, Series Event, Omaha 8/Stud 8, $400, O8/S8

21. March 6, Thursday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, Title Event Satellite, $160, NL Holdem

22. March 7, Friday, noon, Series Event, NLH PokerAtlas Title Event 1B, $800, NL Holdem

23. March 7, Friday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, Title Event Satellite, $160, NL Holdem

24. March 8, Saturday, noon, NLH PokerAtlas Title Event, 1C, $800, NL Holdem

25. March 8, Saturday, 5:00, Series Event, NLH Nightcap, $260, NL Holdem

26. March 9, Sunday, noon, Series Event, NLH PokerAtlas Title Event 1D, $800, NL Holdem

27. March 9, Sunday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, NLH Nightcapt, $260, NL Holdem

28. March 10, Monday, 12:05 pm, Restart, NLH PokerAtlas Title Event Day 2, NL Holdem

