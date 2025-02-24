The Resorts World Las Vegas will host a 13-day poker tournament from February 27 to March 10 featuring 28 events. The series includes No-Limit Hold'em (NLH), Omaha, HORSE, and mixed games. Key tournaments include the NLH Madness Kickoff, Giant Stack, Mystery Bounty, and Atlas Title Event.
The Title Event Satellite has the lowest buy-in at $160, while the Atlas Title Event costs the most at $800. The Atlas Title Event, which will run from March 6-10, offers the highest payout. The tournament's final showdown will take place on March 10.
Following is the PokerAtlas Tour 2025 - Las Vegas: Full Schedule
1. February 27, Thursday, 12:05 pm, Series Event, NLH Madness Kickoff 1 A, $400 NL Holdem
2. February 27, Thursday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, NLH Madness Kickoff 1 B, $400, NL Holdem
3. February 28, Friday, noon, Series Event, NLH Madness Kickoff 1C, $400, NL Holdem
4. February 28, Friday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, NLH Madness Kickoff 1D, $400, NL Holdem
5. March 1, Saturday, noon, Series Event, NLH Madness Kickoff 1E, $400, NL Holdem
6. March 1, Saturday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, NLH Madness Kickoff 1F, $400, NL Holdem
7. March 2, Sunday, 12:05 pm, Series Event, Giant Stack, $400, NL Holdem
8. March 2, Sunday, 1:00 pm, Restart, NLH Madness Kickoff Day 2, NL Holdem
9. March 2, Sunday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, NLH Nightcap, $260, NL Holdem
10. March 3, Monday, noon, Series Event, NLG Mystery Bounty 1A, $500, NL Holdem
11. March 3, Monday, 2:00 pm, Series Event, Horse, $400, HORSE
12. March 3, Monday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, NLH Mystery Bounty 1B, $500, NL Holdem
13. March 4, Tuesday, noon, Series Event, NLH Mystery Bounty 1C, $500 NL Holdem
14. March 4, Tuesday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, NLH Mystery Bounty 1D, $500, NL Holdem
15. March 5, Wednesday, noon, Series Event, NLH Mystery Bounty 1E, $500, NL Holdem
16. March 5, Wednesday, 2:00 pm, Series Event, Omaha 8/B, $400, FL Omaha8
17. March 5, Wednesday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, NLH Mystery 1F, $500, NL Holdem
18. March 6, Thursday, noon, Series Event, NLH PokerAtlas Title Event 1A, $800, NL Holdem
19. March 6, Thursday, 1:00 pm, Restart, NLH Mystery Bounty Day 2, NL Holdem
20. March 6, Thursday, 2:00 pm, Series Event, Omaha 8/Stud 8, $400, O8/S8
21. March 6, Thursday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, Title Event Satellite, $160, NL Holdem
22. March 7, Friday, noon, Series Event, NLH PokerAtlas Title Event 1B, $800, NL Holdem
23. March 7, Friday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, Title Event Satellite, $160, NL Holdem
24. March 8, Saturday, noon, NLH PokerAtlas Title Event, 1C, $800, NL Holdem
25. March 8, Saturday, 5:00, Series Event, NLH Nightcap, $260, NL Holdem
26. March 9, Sunday, noon, Series Event, NLH PokerAtlas Title Event 1D, $800, NL Holdem
27. March 9, Sunday, 5:00 pm, Series Event, NLH Nightcapt, $260, NL Holdem
28. March 10, Monday, 12:05 pm, Restart, NLH PokerAtlas Title Event Day 2, NL Holdem