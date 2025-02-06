PokerBaazi Propels ‘Make in India’ Vision to Global Spotlight at ICE Barcelona 2025

PokerBaazi, India’s biggest Poker platform, has successfully concluded its participation at ICE Barcelona 2025. This marks a significant milestone being one of India’s first gaming companies to participate at the world’s premier gaming event, held from January 20 to 22 at the iconic Fira Barcelona Gran Via. Bringing together over 80,000 industry professionals, the event served as a dynamic platform for networking, collaboration, and unveiling the latest advancements in gaming technology.

As a pioneer in India’s rapidly growing gaming industry, PokerBaazi took centre stage at ICE Barcelona 2025, proudly championing Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Make in India’ movement on a global platform. By showcasing cutting-edge technology, including a robust backend and industry-leading mobile and desktop applications, PokerBaazi not only reinforced India’s position as a rising gaming powerhouse but also underscored its commitment to strengthening India’s footprint in the global gaming ecosystem.

Speaking on PokerBaazi’s participation, Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO of Baazi Games, stated,

“As India continues to solidify its position as a global leader in gaming, events like ICE Barcelona provide an invaluable platform to share our vision, connect with industry leaders, and stay ahead of emerging trends. With Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Make in India' vision at the core of our mission, we are proud to showcase India’s potential on the world stage. At PokerBaazi, we are committed to driving innovation, fostering meaningful conversations, and shaping the future of gaming - not just in India, but across the globe.”

Throughout ICE Barcelona 2025, PokerBaazi captivated attendees with its latest gaming offerings, particularly in Poker, while contributing to discussions on the evolving landscape of skill-based gaming in India. Visitors at booth #4G48 had the opportunity to experience firsthand how PokerBaazi is redefining the gaming experience for players across India and beyond.

With India rapidly emerging as a global gaming powerhouse boasting 591 Mn active gamers in India, and 23 Mn new users added in FY24 alone, the industry is projected to soar to $9.2 billion by 2029, reflecting a strong annual growth rate of 23%.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback