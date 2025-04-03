Shikhar Dhawan Honours The Winners At National Poker Series India’s Award Ceremony ‘Night of Glory’

National Poker Series India, India’s biggest Poker series, successfully concluded with Night of Glory, a prestigious celebration honoring the nation’s finest Poker talent and reinforcing Poker’s position as a mind sport. The National Poker Series India (NPS) 2025 hosted on PokerBaazi, has set a new benchmark, with over six lakh (600,000+) entries and only 573 came in the podium position winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals, making it the most competitive edition to date. Spanning 29 days from 23rd February to 24th March, the series culminated in a grand finale, elevated by the presence of Cricketing icon Shikhar Dhawan, who felicitated the winners and added to the grandeur of the occasion. A total prize pool of more than INR 108 Crore was rewarded in the fifth season of National Poker Series India 2025.

(Image via PokerBaazi)

Shikhar Dhawan, known for his aggressive batting and champion mindset, drew parallels between Poker and Cricket, emphasizing the importance of skill, strategy, and mental resilience. His presence at the event reinforced Poker’s growing status as a mind sport in India. Poker, officially recognised by the International Mind Sports Association (IMSA) a mind sport, has cemented its status alongside intellectual disciplines like chess and e- sports. Platforms like National Poker Series India have played an integral role to pave the way for Poker to grow with standardized rules, global competitions, and professional opportunities, signalling a transformative era for the sport.

After weeks of high-stakes competition, Bhanu Prakash KC (Karnataka) emerged as the winner of both the India Leaderboard and Series Leaderboard, securing his place as the nation’s top Poker talent. The prestigious Main Event saw Delhi’s Bhavye Mittal clinch the gold medal and a prize of INR 94.26 lakh, while Gujarat’s Dhruvin Kothari and Maharashtra’s Pratik Manjrekar took home silver (INR 82.11 lakh) and bronze (INR 60.64 lakh), respectively.

(Image via PokerBaazi)

The action now shifts to the National Poker Champion Showdown, where for the first time in the series’ history, the top 12 players will compete in a high-stakes final. These players, all state toppers from National Poker Series India 2025, will represent their respective states in Goa this month. Adding to the excitement, the winner of the National Poker Champion showdown will also unlock an exclusive INR 1 crore freeroll for players from his state, raising the stakes for future editions. National Poker Champion showdown is scheduled to take place from 13th to 17th April and will be broadcasted on a popular OTT.

Commenting on the success of NPS 2025, Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO Baazi Games, said,

"National Poker Series India 2025 has set new benchmarks, showcasing the depth of talent and competitive spirit in Indian Poker. With the introduction of the National Poker Champion Showdown, this edition has been truly historic. The Night of Glory was a grand tribute to our winners, inspiring countless aspiring players across the country. As Poker continues to gain recognition as a mind sport, we remain committed to fostering a thriving community and taking Indian Poker to new heights.”

The Night of Glory was an unforgettable celebration, featuring electrifying performances by renowned stand-up comedian Gaurav Kapoor, Jazz-Rock band Submarine in Space and DJ Sukhbir adding to the thrill of the momentous occasion. National Poker Series India 2025 has once again reinforced its position as India’s preferred Poker destination, creating a competitive platform that continues to redefine the sport for a new generation of Poker enthusiasts.

