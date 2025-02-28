Three Medals in Three Days - Zarvan Tumboli Makes Maharashtra Proud at NPS India 2025

Zarvan Tumboli, PokerBaazi Team Pro and one of Maharashtra’s most accomplished professional Poker players, has made a powerful statement at the opening week of National Poker Series (NPS) India 2025, securing three prestigious medals- one Gold and two Silver, in the opening three days of India’s biggest Poker tournament series.

With Zarvan's achievement at the beginning of the series, Maharashtra continues to exhibit its prominence at NPS, having remained at the top of the state tally for the past four editions. Furthermore, the ongoing edition of NPS India has already amassed more than 43,000 entries within four days, signifying its growing popularity and the excitement sweeping across the nation.

Zarvan Tumboli Makes Maharashtra Proud at NPS India 2025 (Image via PokerBaazi)

Known for his sharp instincts in tournaments, Zarvan kickstarted National Poker Series India 2025 with the same unwavering mindset. His breakthrough victory was not just a testament to his talent but also a masterclass in outthinking and outplaying the competition, reinforcing his reputation as one of India’s most formidable Poker players.

His performance at the tournament exemplified his dominance at India’s biggest Poker series and will also inspire the next generation of budding Poker players to learn from the best. Expressing his enthusiasm, Zarvan shared,

“Poker is a mind sport where skills, strategy and adaptability are key, and NPS India 2025 has provided the perfect battleground to showcase the same. Coming from Maharashtra, where the Poker community is growing stronger, it’s an honor to win three medals in this prestigious event. I look forward to continuing my winning streak at NPS India 2025, followed by the National Poker Champion Showdown, where I aim to secure free entry for all players from my state into another mega event.”

Zarvan’s outstanding performance at the beginning of National Poker Series India 2025 and his Poker journey reflects the spirit of the ‘Never Play Second’ campaign, pushing limits and striving for the top. National Poker Series India 2025, hosted on PokerBaazi, with a record-breaking INR 100 Crore prize pool in its 5th season, kicked off on February 23 and will run until March 24, 2025, setting the stage for its most competitive edition yet.

With Zarvan Tumboli already raising the bar with his stellar performance, anticipation continues to grow as the tournament unfolds, promising electrifying moments and intense battles for National Poker supremacy.

