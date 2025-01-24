Top 5 highest paid female poker players ft Vanessa Selbst

The poker community has witnessed several female poker players rise to fame with their incredible skills. There are some remarkable and iconic female players, such as Vanessa Selbst, Kirsten Foxen, and others.

Women have played a significant role in playing professional poker recently, especially in the high stakes scenario, as players, such as Selbst and Foxen have delivered remarkable performances in poker history and have built exceptional careers in this sport for themselves.

Highest-paid female poker players

Here is the list of top 5 highest-paid female players in this sport:

#1.Vanessa Selbst

Vanessa Selbst is a former American poker player who is the highest-paid player, whose total live earnings are $11,906,247. However, she retired from the sport in 2018, but ahead of that, she never fell short of proving her dominance in the sport. She first started playing poker after being admitted to Yale for political science and travelled to Vegas in 2006 to play her first World Series and has been one of the favourites ever since.

She has won a total of three WSOP bracelets in her career, first being in 2008 in = the $1,500 Pot Limit Omaha, second bracelet in 2012 after winning the $2,500 10-Game Mix event, and she won the third bracelet in 2014, where she won the $25,000 No-Limit Hold'em Mixed Max event.

2. Kristen Foxen

Foxen is a Canadian poker player whose GPI rank is four and who has earned a total of $8,795,859. She is the former partypoker ambassador and is renowned for being one of the best poker players of all time. Along with this, she has won a total of four WSOP bracelets in her career, including the first one, which she won in the 2013 WSOP Ladies Event for $173,922. She won the second one in the 2016 $1,500 Bounty event.

Foxen won her third bracelet in 2020 in Event #44: $2,500 NLHE0-6 Handed and her fourth one was claimed by her in 2023.

3. Kathy Liebert

Third on the list is American poker player, Kathy Liebert, whose total live earnings up till today is $6,946,651. She became the first woman to win a $1 million prize after she won the Party Poker Million Cruise for $1,000,000 in 2002. Liebert claimed her first WSOP bracelet in 2004 after winning the $1,500 Limit Hold'em Shootout event for $110,180. She is one of the top-notch female poker players, considering her notable achievements.

4. Liv Boeree

Liv Boeree is another renowned American female poker player on the list, whose GPI rank is 6,059 and who has earned a total of $6,671,790 in her career. She is the only female player to win both a European Tour title and a World Series of Poker bracelet. She first got involved with the sport by joining a poker reality TV show in Britain, and following this, she associated with multiple more opportunities related to poker.

She has also worked as a journalist and a TV presenter for Gutshot TV, covering the 37th annual World Series of Poker. Along with this, she has also been a reporter for the European Poker Tour. Boeree covered WSOP European events for the official WSOP.com website. The player has had multiple memorable wins in her career, including her first major tournament in 2008, where she secured the European Championship title, collecting $42,000 as the first-place prize money.

#5. Maria Ho

Maria Ho is a Chinese-American professional poker player whose live earnings up till today are $5,537,338, and her GPI rank is 1,224. She is a member of the Poker Hall of Fame and was inducted in 2018. Ho started playing this sport while she was studying communications and law at the University of California, San Diego, and slowly started shifting to playing high-stakes cash games from home games.

Maria was a part of the Celebrity Poker Tour in 2024, where she won two stops, proving her billing. She hasn't won a WSOP bracelet yet but narrowly missed out on it after securing second place in a $5,000 No Limit Hold'em event for $540,020.

