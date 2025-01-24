Top 5 sportspersons who played professional poker ft. Gerard Pique

Poker is among the growing sports and has attracted popular personalities from athletes to actors to the high stakes tables. From Boris Becker to Ben Affleck, numerous stars have played the WSOP main events with the former boasting an impressive $111,416 in earnings.

Ahead of the 2025 World Series of Poker, which is scheduled from May 27 to July 16, let's take a look at the top five athletes who played poker following their retirements.

5 athletes who played professional poker

#5 Michael Phelps - Swimming

Swimming - Rio 2016 Olympic Games - Source: Getty

Michael Phelps is one of the most decorated swimmers in history with a staggering 28 Olympic medals. After retiring from the sport following the 2016 Olympics, the American swimmer has played in many professional poker tournaments, including the World Series of Poker.

Trending

Phelps has a total live earnings of $11,909, having last played at 2024 Horseshoe Tunica Casino Recurring Tournaments. He has played in 11 events since 2008, winning one of them, a $50 bounty at the 2022 The Orleans Hotel & Casino Recurring Tournaments, Las Vegas.

#4 Gerard Pique - Soccer

Kings World Press Conference - Source: Getty

Gerard Pique is regarded as one of the greatest defenders of his generation, having represented Spain in international and Barcelona and Manchester United in club football. The three-time UEFA Champions League winner has been playing poker since 2011 and amassed a whopping $738,611 in live earnings.

The Spaniard last played in August 2023 at the European Poker Tour in Barcelona, finishing sixth for the $70,456 prize. He has a best-place finish of second in six appearances on the tour and ranks 45th in the Spain All-Time Money List.

#3 Terrence Chan - MMA

Terrence Chan is arguably one of the biggest athlete-poker players. The Canadian fighter had a 4-2 win-loss record in his pro-MMA career and has amassed a staggering $1,386,558 in live earnings.

Chan has been playing poker since 1998 and has been playing in the World Series of Poker for nearly two decades. He last played at the WSOP 2023, Las Vegas, and finished 26th in $ 2,500 Mixed Limit Triple Draw Lowball.

#2 Borris Becker - Tennis

Tennis: Laver Cup Opening Night - Borris Becker arrives - Source: Getty

Borris Becker is widely regarded as one of the greatest German tennis players, having won six Grand Slam titles in his professional career. He has played poker since 2008 and has been a brand ambassador for two major poker sites, PokerStars and GGPoker.

While Becker last played professionally in 2016, he has an impressive $111,416 in live earnings and $40,855 as best live cash, which he won at the Seventh Annual Five Star World Poker Classic, in Las Vegas in 2009.

#1 Richard Seymour - NFL

NFL: DEC 14 Chargers at Raiders - Richard Seymour in attendance (Source: Getty)

Richard Seymour is one of the fierce defensive ends of his generation, having played for the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders before retiring in 2012. The three-time Super Bowl champion has played poker since 2014, amassing an impressive $786,974 in live earnings.

Seymours last played at the Wynn Summer Classic, Las Vegas in 2024, finishing 157th in the $2500 No Limit Hold'em. He has played in several WSOP events with a best live cash of $376,360.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback