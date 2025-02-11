Winter Poker Fest 2025: Schedule and Guidelines for event registration

The Winter Poker Festival will excite all poker enthusiasts, from casual players to high rollers. The fest, featuring 25 events, runs from February 12-23 at Canterbury Park. The $800 NLH Main Event, the festival's highlight, spans February 20-23, while the $85 NLH Bonus Events on February 16 and 18 offer the lowest buy-ins. Players can also enter Benchmark Satellites ($120-$200) for a shot at bigger tournaments.

The 2025 Winter Poker Festival series includes diverse formats like the Tag-Team NLH, Mystery Bountry NLH, and Mega Stack NLH. The Black Chip Bounty adds extra payouts for eliminations during the Winter Poker Festival series.

2025 Winter Poker Fest Schedule

1) Wednesday, February 12, 10:30 am, NLH 20% Benchmark Satellite, $120

2) Wednesday, February 12, 5:00 pm, Trophy Event #1: TAG-TEAM NLH, $150/300

3) Thursday, February 13, 10:30 am, NLH 20% Benchmark Satellite, $120

4) Thursday, February 13, 5:00 pm, Trophy Event #2A: Mystery Bounty NLH Day-1A, $400

5) Friday, February 14, 10:30 am, Trophy Event #2B: Mystery Bounty NLH Day-1B, $400

6) Friday, February 14, 5:00 pm, Double Stack NLH Bonus Event, $150

7) Saturday, February 15, 10:30 am, Trophy Event #2C: Mystery NLH Day-1C, $400

8) Sunday, February 16, 11 am, Day 2 Mystery Bounty NLH

9) Sunday, February 16, 6:30 pm, NLH Bonus Event, $85

10) Monday, February 17,10:30 am, Trophy Event #3: Seniors (50+) NLH, $250

11) Monday, February 17, 3 pm, Trophy Event #4A: Mega Stack NLH Day- 1A, $400

12) Tuesday, February 18, 10:30 am, NLH Bonus Event, $85

13) Tuesday, February 18, 3:00 pm, Trophy Event #4B: Mega Stack NLH Day-1B,$400

14) Tuesday, February 18, 6:30 pm, NLH Main Eent 20% Benchmark Satellite, $200

15) Wednesday, February 19, 10:30 am, Super Stack NLH Bonus Event, $150

16) Wednesday, February 19, 3:00 pm, Day-2 Mega stack NLH

17) Wednesday, February 19, 5:00 pm, Trophy Event #5: Black Chip Bounty NLH, $300

18) Thursday, February 20, 10:30 am, NLH Main Event 20% Benchmark Satellite, $200

19) Thursday, February 20, 3:00 pm, Trophy Event #6A NLH Main Event Day- 1A, $800

20) Thursday, February 20, 6:30 pm, NLH Main Event 20% Benchmark Satellite, $200

21) Friday, February 21, 9:00 am, NLH Main Event 20% Benchmark Satellite, $200

22) Friday, February 21, 11:00 am, Trophy Event #6B: NLH Main Event Day-1B, $800

23) Saturday, February 22, 9:00 AM, NLH Main Event 20% Benchmark Satellite, $200

24) Saturday, February 22, 11:00 AM, Trophy Event #6C, NLH Main Event, Day-1C, $800

24) Sunday, February 23, 11:00 am, Day 2 NLH Main Event

25) Sunday, February 23, 12:00 pm, Trophy Event #7: Double Stack NLH, $250

Canterbury Park Winter Poker Fest Event registration guidelines

Canterbury Park 2025 Winter Poker Fest Event registration guidelines are as follows:

1. MVP Rewards Card is required

- Players must have an MVP Rewards card to register for any tournament.

-The card is free with a valid ID (must be 18+).

-Players can sign up or get a replacement card at the MVP Rewards Desk near the cashier.

2. Tournament Registration Process

-All registrations take place at the Casino Cashier Cage.

-Players must present their MVP Rewards card and valid ID to enter.

-Registration opens two hours before the 2025 Winter Poker Fest Event starts on the day of play.

-No refunds or exchanges are allowed once registered.

3. Late Entries and Alternates

-Late entry and re-entry are allowed in all events.

-The blind structure sheets provide details on level lengths and registration periods.

-If an event has a waitlist, alternates will be seated based on their registration number

4. Key Tournament Rules and Formats

$300/$150 Tag-Team NLH (Event #1)

-Teams consist of two players who must register and check in together.

-Players can only be on one team and cannot switch teams during the event.

$400 Mystery Bounty NLH (Event #2)

-All players who bag chips move on to Day 2 and qualify for the Mystery Bounty.

-Players can only bag once and cannot enter another flight after bagging.

-A valid ID is required to claim the chip bag on Day 2.

$250 Seniors NLH (Event #3)

-Only players 50 years or older on the date of play can enter.

-A valid ID is required for age verification.

$400 Mega Stack NLH (Event #4) & $800 Main Event NLH (Event #6)

These events follow the Best Bag forward rule:

-If a player bags chops and enters another flight, only the largest bag will move to Day 2.

-The smaller bag is removed from play and awarded the minimum payout.

-All players bagging chips for Day 2 are in the money.

-A valid ID is required to claim the chip bag on Day 2.

5. 2025 Winter Poker Fest Tournament Rules and Policies

-TDA rules apply to all tournaments.

-The Winter Poker Fest Tournament director's decisions are final and cannot be challenged.

-Canterbury Park reserves the right to modify or cancel any event at its discretion.

-By participating, players agree to have their name and image used in event publications and social media posts.

