Nishant Sharma Is "The Best Indian Finisher At 2018 WSOP Main Event"

PokerShots FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 15 // 18 Jul 2018, 20:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Nishant Sharma

Vivek Rughani and Nishant Sharma made India gape in awe with their performance at the 2018 WSOP Main Event. India swelled with pride as the two poker geniuses moved to Day 6 of the Main Event, competing a felt as strong as 7,874 entries.

It was Rughani whose journey ended at the Main Event first, at the 88th position, cashing $77,695 (~INR 53.48 lakh). This was the second-best finish by an Indian player, in any WSOP Main Event. But, he shifted from 2nd to 3rd as Nishant Sharma outdid his run at the Main Event and broke all records. Earlier, Aditya Agarwal was the record holder, 71st finish-up in WSOP 2015 Main Event. But, within 3 years, Sharma outdid him.

Sharma reflected the true essence of poker as he built up his stack at the cost of Rughani's chips, on his elimination. He was leading the chip lead as the felt narrowed down to 36 players. Unfortunately, few bad hands got him eliminated at the 34th position. He walked away with $230,475 (~INR 1.58 crore).

In that hand that saw him exit the tournament, Sharma called his opponent, Aram Zobian's all-in with pocket Queens. However, Zobian had pocket Aces and the dealer dealt 4-J-A-2-10. Zobian hit a set of Aces, to end a fantastic run by Sharma.

Both of Rughani and Sharma were 9Stacks qualifiers.

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!