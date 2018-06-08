2018 WSOP: Paawan Bansal's Elimination Washes India's Hope For The Coveted Gold Bracelet

Paawan Bansal

It is sad for the Indians that their only hope of bringing the 2018 WSOP Gold Bracelet is no longer a part of the tournament. Paawan Bansal was eliminated in the 13th place after he got all his chips in the middle with a combo draw.

Although eliminated, Bansal cashed $35,087 on his exit.

Bansal's Journey So Far

Poker players are adequately aware that the WSOP 2018 is underway. Day 2 of the $565 Colossus came to an end, declaring 32 players as survivors.

USA's Matthew Causa sat on top of the chip counts with over 4.4 million in chips. Event #7: $565 COLOSSUS No-Limit Hold'em had a field 13,070 strong out of which only 539 survived to play Day 2.

Paawan stepping into Day 3 with a significant chip stack of 3.4 million in chips, gave a lot of hope to Indians. His performance was only getting him nearer to the Gold Bracelet.

Bansal had registered himself to the tournament on Day 1F and ended the day with 93,000 in chips. His journey in the tournament had been commendable. At the end of Day 3, he was not only eligible for the next level, but also one of the three highest chip leaders.

Bansal's Final Day At WSOP

The ultimate level of Day 3 posed quite a challenge for Paawan as he was seated at the same table as chip leader Mathew Causa. It is ironic that Causa was eliminated right after the first elimination of the day.

Kurt Jewell was the first one to get eliminated followed by Causa. Even the second highest chip leader, Thai Ha, couldn't keep up the fight for long. He was railed in 14th place for $35,087.

Song Choe busted Bansal at the 13th position. According to the WSOP report, Bansal was eliminated under the following conditions.

"Paawan just got eliminated after he got all his chips in the middle with a combo draw. Song Choe opened the action with a raise to 3,50,000 and Bansal was the only caller.

"Both players checked when the 9d Kd 8s flop came down, only to unleash the betting on the 4c turn. After a check by Bansal, Choe put out a bet and Bansal pushed all-in for around 18,00,000.

"Choe made the call and saw he had to fade a lot of outs with his As Ac against 6d 5d. The 9h river rolled off the deck and Choe's rail started cheering loudly. Bansal was sent to the cashier."

Delhi's Raghav Bansal has also brought pride to India. Although he hasn't won any title, he has cashed at the international felt. Raghav busted in 1,025th position for a score of $1,118.

In conclusion, the nine final competitors are all set to fight for the coveted Gold Bracelet. The event boasts of a $6.5 million prize pool. Along with the bracelet, the winner will also be rewarded with $1,000,000 first place prize.