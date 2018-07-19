Paawan Bansal finishes 2nd at the closer for INR 2.60 crore

Paawan Bansal

India’s Paawan Bansal finishes 2nd in Event #75: The Closer - $1,500 No-Limit Hold'em (30-minute levels) - $1 Million Guarantee. It’s evident in more than one way Indian challengers are having an exciting run at the 2018 World Series of Poker. Bansal who brushed past his first WSOP bracelet earned his career-best score worth INR2.60 Crore.

The tournament title was lifted by former Main Event champion Joe Cada who finished 5th in the Main Event this year. With this win, Cada pocketed a paycheck of $612,886 and grabbed his second bracelet this summer.

A good show by Bansal at the WSOP

Bansal’s score shows a consistently good performance by him at the WSOP this year. A total of seven cashes including the latest one sum up to INR3.02 Crore. Keeping a steady run throughout, he has become the most successful Indian in the series so far.

Starting his day with a stack of 287,000, Bansal carved a strong position for himself. At one point of time when there were only five players left, he jumped to the top of the leaderboard with 13,900,000 chips. Cada then was sitting with 9,800,000 chips in his bag.

The Heads-Up

The very first hand of the heads-up kind of established Cada’s wins. Bansal raised to 2,200,000 and Cada 3-bet to 7,000,000 and Bansal 4-bet jammed. Cada made the call and Bansal tabled nine-eight against Cada ’s pocket tens. On the flop nine-five-two, Bansal spiked five outs but the ten-on turn left him trailing and the ten on the river brought a fantastic win for Cada who hit quads while Bansal settled for a runner-up finish.

Final Table Results (USD)

Joe Cada - $612,886 Paawan Bansal - $378,765 Jeffrey Tanouye - $278,774 Richard Ali - $206,813 Eric Afriat - $154,660 Richard Cox - $116,595 Jimmy Poper - $88,615 Brayden Gazlay - $67,904 Joshua Turner - $52,465

Indians At The Closure

A few Indian challengers who cashed at the event included the likes of 9stacks qualifier Nishant Sharma finishing 19th for ₹13.95 Lakh, PokerStars India pro Aditya ‘Intervention’ Agarwal ending at the 73rd place for ₹4.36 Lakh. Raghav Bansal secured 38th place for ₹9.14 Lakh, Sriharsha Doddapaneni reached 148th for ₹2.75 Lakh, and Muskan Sethi managed the 453rd place for ₹1.53 Lakh.

