partypoker Announces The 2019 MILLIONS Online Event

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
News
7   //    05 Apr 2019, 14:49 IST

Four partypoker players reached the coveted millionaires club
Four partypoker players reached the coveted millionaires club

The MILLIONS Online event started in December 2017 with $5 million guaranteed prize pool. There were 1,027 entries with a buy-in of $5,300 that created a $5,135,000 prize pool to be shared among top 104 finishers. Jon “sordykrd” Van Fleet defeated “N0-|PTRI4|2I” to win the first event and took home $1,027,000.

The following year in 2018 partypoker created history with announcement of a prize pool of $20 million. This guarantee was surpassed by more than $1.8 million because of 4,367 entries.

Four partypoker players reached the coveted millionaires club. Pedro “Maddonaa” Marques won $1,091,750 for his fourth-place finish. Slovenia’s “Scarmak3r” took home $1,364,687 for their third-place finish.

Pim “ForMatherRussia” de Goede claimed the second place and $2,309,994 and Manuel “Sheparentao” Ruivo was crowned champion and took home $2,329,943.

partypokers's 2019 MILLIONS Online Event

Partypoker have booked the dates Nov. 24 to Dec. 4 for the 2019 MILLIONS Online event. The details are still not clear but they are planning to outdo what they did last year, and the guarantee is still $20 million.

The buy-in is expected to be $10,300 for this year’s MILLIONS Online event. Even the live editions of the 2019 MILLIONS Main Events will have all featured buy-ins of 10,000 in the local currency.

Apart from that the Diamond Club Elite, the highest level of partypoker’s loyalty program provided a $16,000 Caribbean Poker Party VIP package and a $10,300 buy-in to MILLIONS Online to every member in the club.

The partypoker website has quoted that,

“This year’s MILLIONS Online will be the headline tournament in an online festival featuring tournaments across a wide range of buy-ins, with some massive guarantees.”
This means that they will not be running on their own like in the previous two editions instead will be a part of a yet-to-be-named online poker festival.

Biggest Online Prize Pools

Partypoker reached a whole new level by crushing the established top five poker events by a huge margin
Partypoker reached a whole new level by crushing the established top five poker events by a huge margin

Partypoker reached a whole new level by crushing the established top five poker events by a huge margin.

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!

