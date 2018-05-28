PartyPoker Knockout Series 2 Is Here Rakelessly

Starting June 3, PartyPoker will be hosting the second edition of its $10 million guaranteed Knockout Series. The series this time will have 226 events that will go on till June 10.

The inaugural series ran from February 25 to March 4 this year encompassing 164 events in total.

Following in the footsteps of its 1st edition, KO2 will have something for players across all range and bankrolls. There will be 5 buy-in tiers ranging from $0.55 to $530. Players can choose anything from Micro, Low, Medium, High and High Roller events.

The Changes

Not everything is not going to change. With 226 events on the schedule this time, there will be lesser Championship events. KO1 featured 7 Championship events creating a total of $3.67 million in guarantees. KO2 will have 4, adding up to guarantees worth $2 million.

This time, with rake less bounty for all Progressive Knockout (PKO) events, the series will perhaps gain more popularity. Probably, the change will be incorporated permanently in PartyPoker PKO MTT structures after its 6-month trial, if it continues to be popular with the poker community.

Check out the schedule of events at KO2

From The Ambassador

PartyPoker ambassador Patrick Leonard is looking forward to KO2, as he also points out how his approach towards the new buy-in format changed over a period. He said, “After the success of the first KO Series and the feedback we got from the players, it was certain PartyPoker was going to run it again. When we initially offered PKO tournaments I was generally against the format. I thought it took the ‘pureness’ out of tournament poker, but because of the insane popularity, I was forced to play because the prize pools were so big. To my pleasant surprise, I loved them; people played way looser and there was a lot of action.”

What’s more exciting is that fans can expect 3rd series of PartyPoker Knock Out in October, this year.