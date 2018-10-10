PartyPoker LIVE MILLIONS UK Main Event: Angelou Konstas Wins, Alex Foxen declared Runner-up

PartyPoker LIVE MILLIONS UK Main Event announced the champion of the tournament after an eventful five-day journey. Loannis Angelou Konstas won the title along with a huge top prize worth £940,000. He defeated the runner-up, Alex Foxen in a heads-up.

When asked about his reaction on winning the title, Angelou Konstas said that he was ‘in shock’ and tried his best ‘to compose’ himself a night before the last day of the event. He added that the player should play their best. He did so and ‘got lucky’.

Poker circuit’s who’s who namely, Michael Wang, Sam Grafton, Tom Hall, Antoine Labat, Ryan Riess, Dara O’Kearney and John Haigh added all the enthusiasm needed at the final table at the start of the day.

Highlights of the last day

A quarter less in an hour into the play, the 2013 Main Event Champion, John Haigh was defeated by Ryan Reiss. Haigh got busted with ace-ten against Riess’ king- jack securing 9th position in the event with £50,000.

The thrill in the game increased when Foxen called Hall’s shove but when Angelou Konstasovershoved, Foxen decided to fold. This marked the most notable fold of the day as Foxen would have won if he had called instead of folded.

Dara O’Kearney bid farewell when he was already short stacked, he picked up a pay day. Shoving his four big blinds, with eight- seven of the same suit, O’Kearney saw his defeat against Haigh’s two pair.

Sam Grafton was eventually busted when he called with jack-ten. Angelou Konstas decided to go all- in, flopped with two pair with seven-six and had a full house when the 4th community card (turn) rolled out. Grafton, therefore, secured the 5th position on Day 2 of the Main Event with £205,580.

Hall saw his defeat with his king-queen against Angelou Konstas’ ace-king. He was busted when Angelou Konstas had a flush when the river was shown. Hall secured 4th place, going home with £300,000.

The table now had only three players. Labat bit the dust when he decided to shove his king- eight on six-six- deuce flop. Angelou- Konstas instantly called with ten-nine suited, drawing to a flush. This flush eliminated Labat at 3rd place with £440,000.

The game was now a heads-up with Angelou Konstas leading in the chip count against Foxen. After few minutes into the play Foxen doubled-up with six-six against Angelou Konstas’ queen- nine. Eventually, the two players came down to make a deal which promised £720,000 towards Foxen and £840,000 towards Angelou Konstas.

Ten hours down to the final day play, Foxen hit the rails with pocket eights against Angelou Konstas’ straight. He went home winning the title along with £100,000

Angelou Konstas and Foxen on their opponents

Talking about his opponent Foxen, Angelou Konstas shared that all his opponents created tough competition but Foxen proved to be ‘the toughest’. He also thanked his family, friends, and girlfriend for supporting him day in and day out.

