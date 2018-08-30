Partypoker Rolls Out New Software Upgrade; A Magnificent Online Poker Experience

Partypoker's latest software upgrade and features

Partypoker proves once again that providing its players with a smooth user interface is one of its primary ideologies. Recently, Partypoker platform underwent its fifth software upgrade over the past year. This upgrade comprises changes that ensure a better gaming experience.

New additions to the software:

A bigger table

Liberty for players to customise and design their felts according to their will

Modern player plates and digital countdown timer

Bigger hole cards

Advanced note-taking abilities on opposing players

Bet slider restyled to incorporate time bank

We've launched one of our biggest software updates ever following feedback from you, our amazing customers. You can now customise your table and background colours, there's a new bet slider and more. All changes can be found here, enjoy: https://t.co/z6298xuWkI 18+|begambleaware pic.twitter.com/KMpUVdI7lk — partypoker (@partypoker) August 23, 2018

Whereabouts of the changes: For detailed information about the changes, click here.

Players who are using the downloaded Windows poker client will be able to go on the joy ride of this smooth gaming interface, immediately. The changes are clearly evident in both the Racetrack and Oval table views.

Also, the upgrade will be available in the customisable table felts and backgrounds for certain game types.

Change in the design of player plates has made the screen names and chip balances larger, along with which the hole cards have also become bigger. There is also an improved bet slider which will let the players place larger bets now.

Players can also colour-code the notes on their opponents. Thus, now they can categorise their opponents at their own discretion.

"We hope players love the new table designs and enjoy a smoother, more optimised playing experience thanks to various technical improvements," said PartyPoker's Head of Product, Ross McQuater.

Other key enhancements for PC and Mac users:

"Mix-Max" poker, to debut during POWERFES

Showdown when all the players check on river

Ability to simultaneously play 12 Sit and Go Jackpot games

MTT Buy-in range customization

Partypoker also took players' feedback very seriously and thus made some changes to Power Series tournaments. All PKO tournaments are now freezeouts.

The freedom of registering late is being taken away from the players, slowly and steadily and the format of the games are undergoing a restructure to reduce the duration of each game, without compromising on the quality.

