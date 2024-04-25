Patna’s Poker Prodigy Abhishek Sonu clinches the prestigious MoneyMaker bracelet while live-streaming

Silver medalist of National Poker Series India 2024, Abhishek Sonu continues his winning streak as he emerges victorious in the MoneyMaker tournament hosted on PokerBaazi. A 25-year-old poker pro from Patna, Abhishek has captured the spotlight once again as he won the title and a sparkly bracelet, all while live-streaming his gameplay.

A professional Poker player with a background in Sales & Marketing, Abhishek has always exhibited a passion for competitive and strategic thinking. Despite his professional pursuits, he was always keen on learning and becoming a better Poker player and that has played a significant role in furthering his journey in the realm of Poker.

Known for his passion for Cricket, Abhishek claims he was destined to get introduced to Poker. He learned about the mind sport in Mumbai during his trip and was enticed by the game's strategic depth. Despite his remarkable achievements, Abhishek remains grounded, striking a balance between his poker life, and personal and professional commitments. With a disciplined regimen of 8 hours of sleep, 10 hours of poker, and dedicated time for himself and his loved ones, he epitomizes the ethos of a well-rounded individual.

Reflecting on his journey and the mantra behind his winning streak, Abhishek Sonu expressed,

“ I have been a sportsperson all my life. While my first love would always be cricket, Poker has given me a passion and purpose that I'm eager to pursue for the rest of my life. Losses don't break me and winning doesn't make me. I thrive to be the best at this sport and start my grind with the same winning mentality every day, unfazed by the outcome of the last day.”

With aspirations to achieve the prestigious G.O.A.T title on PokerBaazi, Abhishek remains focused on continuous improvement and family values. You can watch the livestream where Abhishek Sonu won the MoneyMaker bracelet here

Players can still register and participate in MoneyMaker, one of India’s biggest tournaments that extends a prize pool of INR 1 Crore on a daily.

