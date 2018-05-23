Patrik Antonius and his Plans for World Series of Poker 18

Patrik Antonius has made it crystal clear about his plans on the WSOP 18

Patrik Antonius

Patrik Antonius made it crystal clear about his WSOP 18 plans when he said, “So far I don’t have very big plans for the World Series… But yeah, most likely I’ll go for a couple of weeks. Just don’t expect to see me in other events than the Main Event because I still have a little issue with taxes when it comes to the States."

What a Finnish

The Finnish crusher has already stacked over $4.5 million in live cash since the year began. Antonius returned to the live tables this year, and with a bang.

His poker career is illustrious, in both, live and online arena. Going by the moniker FinddaGrind, he has bagged the title of the biggest winner of online poker with more than $17 million to his name.

And now, he has managed to cross the $11 million mark in live tournaments as well. His recent visit at a €1 million cash game in Montenegro has also added to the count and, of course, there’s more to come. Noted poker celebs Dwan and Ivey were also present at the cash game.

Antonius debuted at the Triton Super High Roller series this year, which concluded with an HKD 1-million buy-in Short Deck Ante Only tournament. The Finn quite candidly shared his thoughts about choosing to play a particular tournament or game.

“I would like to see more big events in Asia. A $10,000 buy-in is not big enough for me to travel that far, but I’m always happy to go to Macau or Manila or Korea or here [Montenegro] or just anywhere, you know, for the big events.”

The Short Deck

Speaking of the Short Deck, Antonius expressed his excitement about the new variant. In spite of not having played it yet, the pro gave an insight into his observations worth noting.

“I’ve never played one hand but I’ve watched it on TV, it’s a very interesting game and I think that it has big potential, adding of the popular new variant: I think that this game has the most potential because it’s like Hold’em, there are two cards and there’s a lot of bluffing.”

Not to forget, this year, Tom Dwan and Phil Ivey are also returning to the World Series of Poker.